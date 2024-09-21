There are few authors, in the modern day particularly, whose work is as celebrated and iconic as that of Stephen King’s. Likewise, there are few novelists who have seen so many of their works adapted to the screen, with there being dozens of films and television series based on the stories of the prolific horror writer.

King himself has always been vocal concerning his views of such adaptations, washing the ones he loves with high praise and heartfelt affection, while putting a critical eye to the ones that don’t appease him. While King’s dismissal of Stanley Kubrick’s critically acclaimed and adored horror The Shining may be the most famous of the adaptations he has taken exception to, there have been plenty more that he has expressed his discontent over.

10 'Dreamcatcher' (2003)

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan

Image via Waner Bros.

A monumental misfire despite its strong cast, Dreamcatcher became a commercial and critical failure as a supernatural horror following a group of friends who share a telepathic gift as they embark on a hunting trip. When they realize the town they are vacationing in is actually being overrun by a parasitic alien force, they find themselves fighting to defend all humanity.

King was initially upbeat about the film, but he has since voiced criticism of it, going so far as to describe it as a “train wreck” in a 2007 interview with Time Magazine. His views on the novel itself have soured significantly over time as well, with King explaining that it was written while he was under the influence of Oxycontin as he recovered from a car accident, and alluding to the fact that it resulted in a muddled and unsatisfactory story.

Dreamcatcher Release Date March 21, 2003 Director Lawrence Kasdan Language English Studio Warner Bros. Run Time 134 Minutes

Rent on Amazon

9 'Firestarter' (1984)

Directed by Mark L. Lester

Image via Universal Pictures

Firestarter stands as one of the film adaptations of his work that Stephen King seems to detest the most. Combining elements of sci-fi and horror, the story focuses on a couple who meet as test subjects in a medical trial in their youth who grow suspicious of what exactly was conducted on them when their daughter develops pyrokinesis.

While scraping by to turn a slight profit, Firestarter was immediately admonished as a critical failure. King shared the dissatisfaction of many viewers, even going so far to describe is as being among the worst adaptations of his work in a 1986 interview with American Film Magazine. In the interview, he elaborated to say that, while the film realized the book’s narrative accurately, it failed to bring it to life with any impact, describing the film as “flavorless”.

Firestarter (1984) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 11, 1984 Director Mark L. Lester Cast Drew Barrymore , David Keith , Freddie Jones , Heather Locklear , Martin Sheen Runtime 115 Minutes

8 'Maximum Overdrive' (1986)

Directed by Stephen King

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

One of the things that makes Stephen King’s criticism so meaningful is his earnestness and his ability to level it at himself when necessary. That is the case with his indictment of Maximum Overdrive, a loose adaptation of his short story “Trucks” which King directed himself (marking his first and only directorial effort). The darkly comical sci-fi horror follows a band of battling survivors as everyday machines become homicidal.

The film was universally admonished by critics and became a box office flop even with its measly budget. Speaking on the film in an interview for the 2003 book “Hollywood’s Stephen King”, King conceded that he was heavily under the influence of cocaine throughout the production and that he largely had no idea how to work as a director. Perhaps because of this, Maximum Overdrive has become something of a so-bad-it’s-good cult classic over the years.

Maximum Overdrive Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 25, 1986 Director Stephen King Cast Emilio Estevez , Pat Hingle , Laura Harrington , Yeardley Smith , John Short , Ellen McElduff Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Action

7 'Needful Things' (1993)

Directed by Fraser Clarke Heston

Close

Perhaps more an indictment on circumstances regarding its release more so than its quality as an adaptation, Needful Things initially earned praise from Stephen King as a four-hour-long feature shown on TNT. In “Hollywood’s Stephen King”, the author comments “as a four-hour miniseries, it works”. However, King wasn’t as fond of the story after it was cut down to a more cinema-friendly runtime of 120 minutes, describing the revised picture as “almost indecipherable”.

The film unfolds as a mysterious stranger arrives in a small American town and sets up a store that sells customers whatever they most desire. However, the price the patrons must pay always turns out to be far more than they initially expect. The film was largely dismissed by critics as sloppy and uninspired genre fare. While a 191-minute revised cut of the film has since been released, interest in revisiting the story has not been forthcoming.

Rent on Amazon

6 'A Return to Salem’s Lot' (1987)

Directed by Larry Cohen