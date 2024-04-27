It seems like half of horror's most iconic villains have sprung from Stephen King's pen. There's Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) in Misery, the bloodthirsty Cujo, The Shining's Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), the vampire Kurt Barlow in 'Salem's Lot, and, of course, Pennywise the Clown (Tim Curry/ Bill Skarsgård). These characters alone prove that King is truly the Hemingway of horror; no other writer in the genre comes close to his scope or impact.

That said, even master storytellers occasionally slip up. King himself admits that some of his stories are "stinkers", something which is especially true of their screen adaptations. Indeed, there are quite a few movies based on King's work that serve up villains that are laughably un-scary. Some of these antagonists were fantastic on the page, but poor performances or weak direction ruined them on-screen. Here are the worst offenders, ranked.

This article contains spoilers for the movies discussed.

10 Jane Hollister

'Firestarter' (2022)

Image via Universal Pictures

"I'm a monster!" Director Keith Thomas helmed this remake of the 1984 film based on King's 1980 novel. It's about a pyrokinetic girl named Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and her telepathic father, Andy (Zac Efron). Captain Jane Hollister (Gloria Reuben) of the Department of Scientific Intelligence monitors Charlie's activities, fearing her uncontrollable powers. With the help of fellow superhuman John Rainbird (Michael Greyeyes), Hollister seeks to eliminate the girl.

These ideas were interesting in 1984, but beyond stale in 2022. Plus, the movie deviates significantly from the source material, usually for the worse (although the more complex depiction of Rainbird is an improvement). Hollister, however, is disappointing. Her motives are unclear and sometimes contradictory. She's meant to be intimidating, but she comes off as simply strategic. She doesn't hold a candle to Martin Sheen's performance in the original movie. In fact, Hollister's whole agency, the DSI, is lackluster in contrast to the shadowy organization from the book, known as The Shop.

Firestarter Director Akiva Goldsman Cast Zac Efron Main Genre Horror Writers Scott Teems Studio BlumhouseFIrestarter-2

Firestarter can be streamed on Starz in the U.S.

Watch on Starz

9 Bill & Tadzu

'Thinner' (1996)

Image via Paramount Pictures

"Justice ain't about bringing back the dead." Lawyer Billy Halleck (Robert John Burke) accidentally kills a gypsy woman with his car. With the help of his connections, he avoids legal repercussions, but he can't evade the wrath of the victim's father, Tadzu (Michael Constantine), who places a curse on him. Soon, Billy begins losing weight uncontrollably, despite his insatiable appetite.

Tadzu is a cardboard cutout of a character, simply rehashing stereotypes that have been played out a million times. Apart from his makeup, courtesy of four-time Oscar winner Greg Cannom, there's really nothing memorable about him at all. He's like a B-movie version of Ganush (Bojana Novakovic) from Drag Me to Hell. Billy himself is hardly better. He, too, is dastardly and is very much a villain by the end of the movie. The film could've gotten interesting in its handling of morality and justice, but instead, it goes for cheap thrills that fall flat. The script is as emaciated as the protagonist.

Thinner (1996) Director Tom Holland Cast Robert John Burke , Joe Mantegna , Lucinda Jenney , Bethany Joy Lenz , Time Winters , Howard Erskine , Terrence Garmey , Randy Jurgensen Runtime 93 Minutes Release Date October 25, 1996 Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , Michael McDowell , Tom Holland

Thinner can be streamed on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi

8 The Blob

'Creepshow 2' (1987)

Image via New World Pictures

"No more of this baloney, man." The first Creepshow was a ton of fun, combining gory tales with a vibrant comic-book aesthetic. The sequel is but a pale imitation. Once again, it presents several interwoven stories, this time about a statue that exacts vengeance, the violent spirit of a dead hitchhiker, and a malevolent entity that attacks a group of friends stuck on a raft on a lake.

The blob looks like an oil slick: it's gross but not frightening. The plot of this segment, entitled "The Raft", is similarly gruesome but light on characterization. It's a bog-standard creature feature, harking back to the amoeboid alien from 1958's The Blob. Unfortunately, it doesn't innovate on the formula of its inspirations, other than updating them with more modern special effects. The result is one of King's most boring monsters. That said, the closing shot of a half-hidden sign beside the lake reading "No Swimming" is so-bad-it's-good.

Creepshow 2 Director Michael Gornick Cast Domenick John , Tom Savini , George Kennedy , Philip Dore , Kaltey Napoleon , Maltby Napoleon Runtime 92 Release Date May 1, 1987 Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , George A. Romero , Lucille Fletcher Studio New World Pictures

Creepshow 2 can be streamed on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime

7 The Man in Black

'The Dark Tower' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

"Darkness is your weapon, guns are mine." Few movies squander their potential more egregiously than Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower. It was based on King's sprawling fantasy series consisting of eight novels, but tries to cram multiple books into a single 95-minute movie. The result is an utter mess that feels more like glorified fan fiction, totally lacking in heft or grandeur. Not even the talents of Idris Elba as the gunslinger Roland Deschain can rescue it.

Unfortunately, this extends to the antagonist, The Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey). McConaughey's performance is fine, but the script leaves the character underdeveloped. King has said that The Man In Black "isn't just a mirage that Roland is chasing", but that's exactly how he comes across here. This all builds up to an absurd shootout between the two where The Man in Black manipulates debris with hand gestures, like something out of M. Night Shyamalan's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The Dark Tower can be streamed on Fubo in the U.S.

Watch on Fubo

6 Mr. Gray

'Dreamcatcher' (2003)

Close

"I'm filing that in the 'Who Gives A Sh*t' section of my Memory Warehouse." Dreamcatcher follows four lifelong friends - Jonesy (Damian Lewis), Henry (Thomas Jane), Beaver (Jason Lee), and Pete (Timothy Olyphant) - on their annual hunting trip in the remote woods of Maine. As a powerful blizzard descends upon the region, the group finds themselves preyed upon by malevolent alien creatures that infect and manipulate humans like puppets.

Dreamcatcher is a disjointed movie that fails to live up to expectations, especially considering the pedigree of its director, Lawrence Kasdan (who wrote Raiders of the Lost Ark), and screenwriter, The Princess Bride's William Goldman. The primary antagonist, known as Mr. Gray (Damian Lewis), is also underwhelming. The creature design is boring, riffing on alien stereotypes, and the CGI does not look great. The extraterrestrial has the ability to possess people, leading to paranoia and uncertainty among the protagonists, copied wholesale from The Thing. While the movie might aspire to be Stand By Me meets Alien, it's more Plan 9 from Outer Space.

Dreamcatcher Director Lawrence Kasdan Release Date March 21, 2003 Language English Studio Warner Bros. Run Time 134 Minutes

Dreamcatcher can be rented on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon

5 Platform Truck

'Maximum Overdrive' (1986)

Image via StudioCanal

"It's a broom. Using our own machines to sweep us right off." After watching scores of directors adapt his work, King finally took a stab at it himself, with disastrous results. It's a mystery as to why he chose Maximum Overdrive of all the stories to direct: it's about a comet that passes the earth and causes machines to come to life and turn on humans. People are quickly enslaved by these new mechanical overlords.

Consequently, the villains are various appliances, ATMs, and cars, including a truck with a giant Green Goblin mask on its grille. The most ridiculous of them is a machine gun-wielding platform truck that communicates in Morse code and asks people to pump its gas in exchange for their lives. "The problem with that film is that I was coked out of my mind all through its production," King has explained. He said the experience of making it convinced him never to direct again.

Maximum Overdrive Director Stephen King Cast Emilio Estevez , Pat Hingle , Laura Harrington , Yeardley Smith , John Short , Ellen McElduff Release Date July 25, 1986 Runtime 97 Main Genre Action Writers Stephen King

Maximum Overdrive can be streamed on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime

4 George Staub

'Riding the Bullet' (2004)

Close

"The bullet is constant. The bullet is always there." When Alan Parker (Jonathan Jackson) learns that his mother has suffered a stroke, he hitchhikes along a desolate stretch of highway to reach her bedside. There, he sees an apparition of himself and is picked up by a strange man named George Staub (David Arquette). He concludes that George is undead, and must figure out a way to survive the trip.

Riding the Bullet was based on a popular novella but flopped at the box office, grossing just $264, 000 worldwide. Critics were similarly scathing. Despite efforts by director Mick Garris and Jackson's strong performance, the movie fails to hold the audience's interest. The plot is often confusing, and the character of George just isn't intriguing or unsettling enough to maintain the tension the whole way through. Plus, even the spookiest things about him, like the cruel choice he thrusts upon Alan, are plot devices that horror fans have seen before.

Riding the Bullet Director Mick Garris Release Date October 15, 2005 Language English Studio Motion Picture of America Run Time 98 Minutes

Riding the Bullet can be streamed on Roku in the U.S.

Watch on Roku

3 Warwick

'Graveyard Shift' (1990)