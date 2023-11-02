The Big Picture New Line Cinema considered many different concepts and directors for A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, including legendary horror author Stephen King.

Stephen King had previously directed Maximum Overdrive, an adaptation of his short story "Trucks," but Maximum Overdrive had been poorly received by critics.

Despite The Dream Child's relevant themes and unique atmosphere, its rushed development time resulted in a weak film.

The A Nightmare on Elm Street series started with a bang and ended with a whimper. Created, written, and directed by seminal horror visionary Wes Craven in 1984, the Nightmare series arguably peaked with the third installment, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, a film where Craven returned to the director's chair after abstaining from A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge. But the fourth installment, 1988's A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (directed by Renny Harlin), hadn’t lost the plot. It introduced a fantastic set of new characters and continued to return Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) to his original status as a horrifying force of demonic nature instead of a dispenser of equally horrifying (if charming, thanks to Englund’s charisma) puns. The Dream Master generated the best box office of any Nightmare film at the time, grossing $49.3M worldwide.

Invigorated, New Line Cinema quickly pressed ahead with another sequel: the critically and fan-maligned A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child. Some cite the sixth movie, Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, as the one that killed the original Nightmare canon. That's down to opinion. What's less debatable is how The Dream Child put the nail in the coffin of a series that shouldn’t have floundered so quickly.

Why did a financially successful series flounder while at the top of its cultural popularity? New Line — a still-budding studio affectionately dubbed "the house that Freddy built" — tried to capitalize on The Dream Master's box office rather than take their time developing a strong follow-up story. Even before The Dream Child's unnecessarily hectic production schedule, finding the right creative to oversee Freddy Krueger's fifth adventure was a free-for-all. At one point, New Line Cinema asked superstar author Stephen King to write and direct.

Why Was Stephen King Asked to Make a ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Movie?

Although the phrase "Stephen King almost directed A Nightmare on Elm Street movie" makes every horror nerd's head lift, it's important to note the historical context surrounding King's near-miss involvement. A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child depicts returning heroine Alice Johnson (Lisa Wilcox) grappling with an unexpected pregnancy, the gruesome death of her boyfriend Dan Jordan (Danny Hassel), and the return of nightmare-haunter Freddy Krueger. The dream demon has seized Alice's unborn child as a way to restore himself to his former glory. (At one point, the murderous jokester crows, "It's a boy!") Alice is also seeing visions of a young nun named Amanda Krueger (Beatrice Boepple), whose spirit holds the keys to Freddy's origins, and "a future version" of her son Jacob (Whit Hertford).

New Line Cinema considered and approached several different concepts, scripts, and directors during The Dream Child's unusually fast preproduction stage. According to a feature published in issue #88 of Fangoria magazine, the studio cast a wide net. They contacted George R. R. Martin, comics legend Frank Miller, Frank Darabont (who would, ironically, direct the Stephen King adaptations The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile), The Monster Squad's Fred Dekker, and Stephen King. Michael De Luca, New Line Cinema’s former Vice President of Creative Development, explained to Fangoria that, "We didn’t pursue it [with King]. We learned Stephen’s no longer interested in directing."

As of 1988, Stephen King was already a prolific author. He'd achieved household name status through published bestsellers like Carrie, The Shining, Pet Sematary, It, and Misery. He had also tried his hand at directing by adapting his short story "Trucks" into the 1986 dark camp classic Maximum Overdrive. The movie proved to be King's only directorial effort to date after Maximum Overdrive was universally panned by critics and grossed only $7.4M. The film's star Emilio Estevez revealed to Vanity Fair in 2021 that King apologized to him, whether in sincerity or jest, about the movie: "The few times that I’ve connected with him over the years, he’s like, 'Can you forgive me for that?' I think at one point my mom said, 'Why’d you do that movie?” I said, 'I wanted to work with Stephen King.' And she said, 'Couldn’t you have helped him paint his house?" King told writer Tony Magistrale in the book Hollywood's Stephen King that "The problem with [Maximum Overdrive] is that I was coked out of my mind all through its production, and I really didn't know what I was doing [as the director of the film]. I learned a lot from the experience, however, and I would like to try directing again some time." (If you want a great trivia fact, the next movie King considered directing but didn't? Gerald's Game.)

It's possible, although speculative, that King's dissatisfaction with Maximum Overdrive is why he wasn't interested in New Line's writing-directing deal for A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child. In the alternate universe where King accepted, it’s interesting to consider what The Dream Child could've amounted to under his guidance. Would New Line grant a name as gargantuan as Stephen King the freedom to combine his creative sensibilities with Wes Craven’s concept and aesthetics, or take the franchise in a new direction more aligned with his preferences? Or would King have been stuck with the behind-the-scenes circumstances that doomed The Dream Child in its proverbial cradle? Sadly, that's the snake-eating-its-tail scenario The Dream Child seemed cursed to: doomed to failure.

‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child’ Was a Rushed Production

Close

According to the 2010 documentary Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy, New Line Cinema issued an open call for horror writers to pitch ideas for A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child. The studio initially approved John Skipp and Craig Spector before letting them go after they "wrote a Nightmare on Elm Street movie like Stanley Kubrick would do it." Executive producer Sara Risher and co-writer Leslie Bohem contributed aspects of the "Freddy has a baby" concept, with Bohem's originating as a pitch for Dream Warriors and Risher's inspired by her pregnancy. "I really think I came up with the story because I was a new mother," she told Never Sleep Again, "and I was consumed by my child, who could very possibly be the devil." Kool Marder, a production supervisor, appreciated the idea for its relevancy; A Nightmare on Elm Street fans were aging alongside the films. "The target audience was originally teenagers and to scare the holy bejeezus out of them," she said, and themes like teen pregnancy, abortion, and parenthood would speak to grounded issues — as well as open the creative floodgates.

The problem was harnessing that potential into a script. The participants of the Never Sleep Again documentary share a consensus: despite their committed efforts, they didn't have enough time to make the movie. New Line Cinema hired director Stephen Hopkins on February 14th, 1989; The Dream Child hit theaters in August. Marder cites having "only [...] four weeks prep." Robert Englund, the man behind the bladed finger glove, called the process "rushed." Actors Erika Anderson and Joe Seely (who played the characters Greta Gibson and Mark Gray, respectively) attested to a repeatedly changing script; Seely "stopped trying to memorize scenes because I knew they'd be different the next day."

How 'Dream Child' Marks the 'Nightmare on Elm Street's Downward Spiral

Image via New Line Cinema

Even though A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child marks the franchise's swift downward spiral, Freddy Krueger's second-to-last canonical installment (Freddy vs. Jason notwithstanding) isn't without merit. Even the "worst" films usually offer positive qualities, and The Dream Child isn't messy enough to be irredeemable. The film features some remarkably clever kills executed through fantastic, cutting-edge effects work. The animation sequence is a series highlight, especially with the knowledge — courtesy of Never Sleep Again — that Stephen Hopkins sketched and animated the drawn parts "frame-by-frame" using in-camera effects. (Sadly, other death scenes, like Dan's motorcycle ride, were cut down so severely at the MPA's insistence that the result doesn't reflect the VFX and makeup artists' dedicated work.) Even though the cramped schedule meant the crew built sets up until the last minute, The Dream Child's gothic influences and M. C. Escher-inspired production design set were ambitious and set The Dream Child's visuals apart from any other Nightmare film.

Compared to The Dream Master's explosive success, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child was considered a financial disappointment. It earned $22M at the box office, making it the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. By the time Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare debuted to a better haul of $34.8M in 1991, New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye had already decided it was "time to move on" from the burned-faced man in the Christmas-colored sweater. The meta mind-bender Wes Craven's New Nightmare followed in 1994 and Freddy vs. Jason set a series record with $116M in revenue, but by the time a failed reboot hit theaters in 2010, the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise was put to rest. One can't definitively prove The Dream Child killed the series. Its stumble does, however, prove that rushing in the name of making money rarely delivers the best results. Likely, not even Stephen King's consistently excellent ideas could've saved The Dream Child from itself, but a world where King's creativity meets Freddy Krueger makes for fascinating possibilities. Dreams make anything possible.

