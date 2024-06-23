The Big Picture Stephen King's adaptations are vast and distinct, from time travel tales to psychological horror.

The number 19 is a recurring motif in King's works, symbolizing transformation and death.

Despite the disappointment of the 2017 Dark Tower film, Easter Eggs like the number 19 remain significant.

There are few living authors whose work has been adapted quite as frequently as the “King of Horror” himself, Stephen King. Many early King adaptations, such as Brian de Palma’s Carrie and Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining are now regarded as all-time classics. However, the last few years have seen an uptick in popularity for King projects thanks to the blockbuster success of the It films and multiple shows developed for streaming services. What’s exciting about King adaptations is how distinct they are from each other; the time travel conspiracies of 11.22.63 couldn't be more different from the psychological horror of The Outsider. However, there are many Easter Eggs that tie King adaptations together, including the number 19. It’s not surprising that the number 19 has been used as a frequently recurring motif, as it has deep significance within King’s personal life. King began writing his first novel at the age of 19 and nearly lost his life in a van accident on June 19, 1999. Many King characters have 19 letters in their extended names, but the number’s significance goes beyond these scant references. 19 is a powerful number within The Dark Tower universe and has made its way into many other iconic King adaptations.

What Does 19 Mean in ‘The Dark Tower?'

The importance of the number 19 was solidified in King’s The Dark Tower series, which would go on to become one of the most famous franchises in his entire bibliography. Combining Western, dark fantasy, science fiction, and horror themes into an epic adventure, The Dark Tower tells the story of the ancient gunslinger Roland Deschain, who serves in a line of ancient warriors to protect the world from evil threats, including the enigmatic sorcerer Randall Flagg. King developed a rich world for The Dark Tower universe that spanned eight books, creating a universe so ambitious in scope that it was not dissimilar to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises. In The Dark Tower, 19 serves as a connection to the “Keystone World,” a different line of reality where time does not flow in the traditional way. Several characters, locations, spells, and phenomena in the series involve the number 19.

The Dark Tower was a work of fiction so ambitious that many different adaptations were proposed before a feature film was eventually put into development. Given the excessive worldbuilding involved, The Dark Tower required a filmmaking team that knew King’s material. Unfortunately, the 2017 adaptation of The Dark Tower from director Nikolaj Arcel was starkly different from the source material, opting to condense the many characters and events into a simply revenge fantasy movie that lasted only 90 minutes long. King fans may have been disappointed with how it turned out, but The Dark Tower still used the number 19 in a series of coordinates. In the film, the young boy Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor) uses the coordinates to determine the location of the tower itself, where Walter Padick (Matthew McConaughey) resides.

Spookily enough, The Dark Tower made $19 million on its opening domestic weekend. It may have been a fitting pay off for King fans, but sadly only $19 million for a film intended to kickstart a new franchise for Sony Pictures was considered to be a massive disappointment. All plans for a follow-up film that would allow McConaughey and Elba to reprise their roles were canceled, even if neither actor could be faulted for giving what were certainly committed performances. However, a new The Dark Tower series could be moving forward, as Mike Flanagan has acquired the rights to the property.

19 Has Appeared in Several Famous Stephen King Screen Adaptations

Although the adaptations have been developed by several different studios, 19 has been used as an Easter Egg in several King screen adaptations. Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep, which serves as a legacy sequel to The Shining, features a disturbing sequence in which Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and the magic users in “The True Knot” kidnap a young boy (Jacob Tremblay) and suck the like force out of him. It’s a scene so disturbing that even the actors on set had trouble completing it; however, viewers who managed to keep their eyes glued to the screen will have noticed that the boy’s baseball jersey has the number 19 on it. In one of King's favorite adaptations of his works, The Shawshank Redemption, Tim Robbins’ character Andy Dufresne spends 19 years in prison.

Many protagonists in King stories have 19 letters in their full names, including Dennis Edward Hazlett in The Dead Zone, Terrance John Maitland in The Outsider, Donald Frank Callahan in Salem's Lot, and Althea Pierce Dunning in 22/11/63. It's also used in the identification of many key locations; the main characters live at 19 Mill Road in Under the Dome, and the character Jim Rennie is assigned to prison cell #19 in the same series. 2003's adaptation of Dreamcatcher similarly features an address of 19 Maple Lane, and A Good Marriage features the license plate number 19X9 R8.

The number 19 is used as an identifying age in many King novels, including In the Tall Grass, Thinner, and Cell, all of which were adapted into slightly underwhelming films. However, 19 has also been featured in some King novels that haven't yet been brought to film and television. 19-year-old characters play prominent roles in the King stories Sleeping Beauties, End of Watch, and Finder's Keepers, which are still awaiting adaptations. 19 is used as both a house number and a route in the novel Life of Chuck, which is currently in production as a feature film directed by Mike Flanagan.

What Is the Significance of the Number 19 to Stephen King?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on King’s personal experiences, 19 represents both death and moments of major development. Considering that King started writing at the age of 19, it's not surprising that it is associated with radical moments of transformation in his work, such as Andy’s escape or the coordinates to the enigmatic Dark Tower. However, King’s brush with death has also been used for darker moments. While many of King’s novels take place within the same fictional multiverse, the best of his adaptations are only thematically linked through these Easter Eggs. 19 is also an age that may represent the ideal King reader; it's just close enough to adulthood, but not that far removed from adolescence. Coming-of-age and the loss of innocence are critical themes within many of his best adaptations.

