Few authors have a presence on-screen like Stephen King. The horror icon has done it all at this point from creating terror in grounded, relatable settings like in It or The Mist to exploring deeply human stories without the scares in Stand By Me and The Shawshank Redemption. That presence in the literary world has expanded onto the screen in such a manner that King has become ingrained in pop culture with over 50 different filmmakers from Stanley Kubrick to Mike Flanagan adapting his work. The upcoming documentary King On Screen looks to explore every inch of the author's impact on film and Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer which sees acclaimed filmmakers coming together to take a tour through King's filmography.

The trailer opens with frequent King collaborators and creatives like Flanagan, Frank Darabont, Mick Garris, and Greg Nicotero reminiscing on their favorite King tales. It's Taylor Hackford, director of Dolores Claiborne, that finally puts into perspective what makes King's stories so special - the people at the center of them. "Stephen King writes human beings, and then he puts them in phantasmagorical situations," he says. That's further reflected in the "idealized Americana" settings of his stories - small towns that can relate to almost anyone but are instead twisted into a nightmare.

King On Screen isn't just about horror, though. Josh Boone, who created the miniseries The Stand and directed The Fault in Our Stars, highlighted Stand By Me and The Shawshank Redemption as his favorite King films. First discovering King's heartfelt dramatic stories came as a shock to Flanagan, and likely many readers and viewers, who initially knew the author more for stories like The Shining than The Green Mile. It further expressed the layers of King's writing and how his themes of how people treat each other and face demons both personal and real transcend the horror setting. His view of humanity was ahead of its time and has kept him a household name long after his most popular books were published.

Image via Castle Rock Entertainment

King On Screen Brings Together King Fans From All Throughout the Industry

Directed by Daphné Baiwir, King On Screen is billed as a love letter to King's stories and the over 80 adaptations across film and television that have come out over the years. The project is made by fans for fans as the creatives behind such adaptations of King's work like Doctor Sleep, Creepshow, The Green Mile, and more give a peek behind the scenes of what went into their work as well as their personal experiences with all things King. Other beloved King collaborators like filmmakers Tom Holland (The Langoliers) and Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), as well as actors Dee Wallace (Cujo), James Caan (Misery), and Tim Curry (It), will also make appearances throughout to give their own insight.

King On Screen debuted to strong reviews out of Fantastic Fest last year and, since then, the world of King adaptation has continued to grow. Most recently, Rob Savage joined the club of filmmakers giving their take on King with The Boogeyman, a sequel to the author's short story of the same name. The future looks bright for King on screens too as James Wan is adapting The Monkey with Theo James starring while Flanagan looks to tackle the seemingly unadaptable Dark Tower as well as The Life of Chuck, a take on King's short story from his If It Bleeds anthology starring Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill. That's only the tip of the iceberg as filmmakers will likely continue to mine the master of horror's catalog until the sun burns out.

King On Screen arrives in theaters courtesy of Dark Star Pictures on August 11. The documentary will become available through Blu-ray and on-demand on September 8. Check out the exclusive trailer below.