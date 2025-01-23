As of 2025, just over half a century has passed since the publication of the first Stephen King story, and he’s fairly consistently put out an average of more than one novel, novella, short story collection, or work of non-fiction per year ever since. His works sometimes, but not always, translate to the screen pretty well, and so there have also been countless movies based on stories he’s written. Some of the best of these are classics despite not receiving any attention by way of the Academy Awards (see The Shining, Dolores Claiborne, and maybe even 2017’s It).

Yet a decent number did receive attention from the Oscars, with one movie even managing to win an Academy Award, being the sole King adaptation to date to do so. All five of those Stephen King adaptations – which undoubtedly rank among the best movies based on the legendary author’s work – are ranked below. And, as a disclaimer, ranking the following titles is difficult. They are all great in their own ways; it’s just that some are even greater than others. They run the gamut from, like, A-minuses to A-pluses, quality-wise, so don’t consider it too disparaging or anything to see something genuinely great in “last” place.

5 'The Green Mile' (1999)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Frank Darabont really likes adapting Stephen King, with two of his adaptations earning Oscar nominations (The Mist, while very good in its own way, was kind of understandably not nominated for anything). The Green Mile was the second Darabont-directed King adaptation, and received four Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Michael Clarke Duncan), Best Adapted Screenplay, and, somewhat confusingly, Best Sound. The last of those is a little bit surprising, but the second – Duncan’s nomination – is well-deserved, because he does get to shine the brightest of anyone in the cast (which is saying a lot, because it’s an impressive cast and no one turns in a performance that comes anywhere close to being bad).

The Green Mile has an epic-length runtime while telling a story that’s overall fairly small-scale in scope, mostly restricted to death row in one prison. The film is claustrophobic, emotionally intense, and ambitious, balancing a tearjerker crime/drama storyline with some supernatural elements in a way that does end up working surprisingly well. Whether it needs to be just over three hours long… yeah, that could be debated, but it is generally engaging for a good chunk of that runtime, in the end. It was released during a strong year for cinema, and still manages to stand out pretty well from the other classics released around the same time.

4 'Misery' (1990)

Directed by Rob Reiner

It’s easy to summarize how Misery performed at the Oscars for the year it was released, because it only got the one nomination… but it was that aforementioned Stephen King movie that actually won an Oscar. It was well-deserved, with Kathy Bates getting nominated and winning for playing the role of Annie Wilkes, the film’s extremely memorable villain. There might well be people out there who would like to directly remake Misery, and Misery could well be remade… if not for Bates so effectively making the role her own. No one could live up to her performance, and it’s at the point where it’s hard to read the novel Misery after seeing the movie without hearing Bates’ voice in your head.

James Caan, though not Oscar-nominated, is also excellent here, playing an author who’s taken captive by Annie Wilkes, an obsessive fan who wants him – while imprisoned – to continue writing a series he’d recently concluded by killing off the central character. It worked well as a novel, and also functions surprisingly well as a movie, with a few things expanded or changed (some supporting characters regarding the former, and slightly less violence concerning the latter). Also, like The Green Mile, Misery was directed by someone adapting Stephen King for the second time in his filmmaking career: Rob Reiner.

3 'Carrie' (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Carrie was Stephen King’s first published novel, coming out in 1974, with a film adaptation ultimately getting released not long after (unsurprisingly being the first movie adaptation of one of his works, too). It’s got a simple premise befitting an adaptation of a novel that’s pretty slim by King's standards, following how one high school student slowly unravels psychologically because of bullying at school and stress in her home life. As luck would have it, she has telekinetic powers, too, which she ends up using when she’s eventually pushed too far.

It was a movie that received two deserved Oscar nominations: one for Best Actress (Sissy Spacek), and the other for Best Supporting Actress (Piper Laurie). If anything, it’s surprising it didn’t earn at least a couple more; perhaps one for Best Director, because Brian De Palma directed the hell out of it. Carrie has actually been remade more than once, for whatever reason (and a forced sequel, somehow), but it’s pretty easy to just glance over those and stick with either this first adaptation, or the source material… or both!