Stephen King has been writing scary books that have given millions of people nightmares for half a century now, and movie adaptations of his frightening works have been coming out for just as long. With Carrie, King made puberty even more uncomfortable than it already was. It took our fear of clowns and sunk Pennywise's bloody teeth in so deep that there was no way we'd ever get over it. Then there's perhaps King's most terrifying novel: Pet Sematary. This novel took the biggest fear of every parent — the death of a child — and twists it into something impossible to escape by taking that dead child and bringing them back from the afterlife to be a murderous creature that walks again.

In 1989, six years after its publication, Pet Sematary was turned into a feature film adaptation, directed by Mary Lambert. The movie has become a horror classic, but one scene was so dark that producers wanted it removed. It took Stephen King himself to step in and make sure that the scene stayed in the final cut. It's a good thing he did, because this one moment in Pet Sematary says more than any other scene.

Pet Sematary (1989) Release Date April 21, 1989 Director Mary Lambert Cast Dale Midkiff , Denise Crosby , Fred Gwynne , Brad Greenquist , Miko Hughes Runtime 103 Minutes

'Pet Sematary' Is Filled With Horrific Imagery

Perhaps the most uncomfortable scene in Stephen King's film adaptations is when toddler Gage (Miko Hughes) dies in Pet Sematary. The build up to the moment is excruciating, starting with a nice, sunny day with the happy Creed family out in the yard, before giving way to an unnoticed Gage chasing his kite across the yard, closing in on the busy highway as a semi-truck barrels down the hot asphalt. Though we never see the moment of impact, the shot of Gage standing in the road as the truck grows closer, followed by the screech of tires, a flying shoe, and Gage's father, Louis (Dale Midkiff), falling to his knees screaming, says so much more than any scene of gore could.

Pet Sematary does have some gory moments when Gage comes back as a killer zombie baby from his pet sematary grave, like the moment when he slashes Jud Crandall's (Fred Gwynne) Achilles tendon with a scalpel, or the final image of his gooey, decomposing mother, Rachel (Denise Crosby), coming back from the pet sematary as well. While the gore is effective, the film doesn't need it. The moments that work most are the emotionally violent ones, like the reaction of Louis to Gage's death, or most chilling of all, a funeral scene that some Hollywood higher ups thought crossed the line.

'Pet Sematary' Producers Thought One Moment With Gage Went Too Far

If witnessing Gage's death wasn't unbearable enough, Pet Sematary then takes us to his funeral. It's a closed casket affair, an already painful scene, but then the drama of human grief takes over. When a shattered Louis stands silently at his son's coffin, Rachel's father and Gage's grandfather, Irwin Goldman (Michael Lombard), approaches his son-in-law from behind. He immediately verbally assaults him, saying, "I knew something like this would happen. I told her when you were first married, you'll have all the grief you can stand and more, I said." Irwin then gets louder, wishing for Louis to rot in hell, blaming him for Gage's death, before punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground.

As mourners scream and Rachel shouts for her father to stop, Irwin kicks Gage's father repeatedly. When Louis pushes his attacker away, the moment gets much worse, as Irwin stumbles and falls onto the coffin, knocking it over. It hits the ground with a hard thump, the top popping open, and for the briefest of seconds we can see the arm and small hand of a suit-wearing corpse inside. Louis screams in pain while Irwin looks stunned, shocked that he took it all too far. The scene comes to a merciful end with the entire church crying.

In 2019, as a Pet Sematary reboot starring Jason Clarke and John Lithgow was about to be released, Entertainment Weekly sat down with the original film's director, Mary Lambert, to speak about her take. When asked about the funeral scene, Lambert revealed that Stephen King was her ally in keeping such an important moment from his book in the final film. She said:

"Some of the producers, all the different people who weigh in with you when you're cutting the movie, actually wanted to take the funeral scene out. [They felt] it was too sad, that it took away from the scariness. But Stephen was very supportive at that point in time in terms of saying, no, that he thought those elements were important."

The Controversial 'Pet Sematary' Scene Saves the Movie's Theme

It's understandable why some would think that Pet Sematary's funeral scene was too sad, but the producers got the moment completely wrong. They argued that the sadness of the fight and seeing a glimpse of Gage's body in the casket took away from the scariness, when in actuality it only adds to it. Reality is as scary as it gets, and it's always more terrifying than a monster, because it's more realistic and visceral. Miko Hughes is great as Gage, with his natural cuteness and young charisma (which he would later show to great comedic effect with Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop) instantly pulling you in. Later, he uses your feelings against you, as that same cute boy begins slicing and dicing through his family and their friends. It confuses the senses to see innocence becoming violent, but as brilliant as Hughes' portrayal is, Pet Sematary is so much more than a zombie-like killer toddler.

At its core, Pet Sematary is a very human tragedy, feeling like Ordinary People infused with the supernatural. The film is about grief and overwhelming sadness, the same way Midsommar is a film about grief more than it is about a killer cult. Death is often portrayed in horror as something jolting, a highly suspenseful moment that makes the heart race as the music swells. It puts us on the edge of our seat, and depending on the subgenre, often becomes about seeing the gore of the death itself.

While Pet Sematary has those gory moments in the third act, that's not what makes it work so well. The film is about the overwhelming sadness of death and grief. For us to see Louis and his family attempt to overcome this horror, we need to see them lowered to their worst. Louis falling to his knees screaming after Gage dies does just that, and so does seeing Gage in his coffin. It reminds the viewer that before Gage was a monster, he was first an innocent child. That is so very sad, and it needs to be witnessed and felt before we and the characters can later feel the fear. We have to be made completely vulnerable to be susceptible to the horrors of the world. It's a bad road, but we must go down it.

