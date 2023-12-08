Known for his horror novels such as The Shining and It, Stephen King is one of the most renowned and well-known authors working today. While horror has always been a big part of his career, that isn't the only genre King is familiar with; he has also carefully crafted what has become one of the highest-rated films of all time, The Shawshank Redemption. Furthermore, what makes the novelist's work so recognizable and appealing is his ability to create three-dimensional characters that viewers can easily sympathize with on top of a compelling premise. Selling more than 400 million books worldwide, King assuredly endures one of the most successful in his field.

With so many incredible movie and television adaptations doing incredibly well, viewers may find themselves wondering what some of the author's favorite films are. From Dementia 13 to Night of the Demon, we gathered 10 of the best horror movies recommended by Stephen King.

10 'Dementia 13' (1963)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola's horror thriller centers on a widow (Luana Anders) who makes a meticulous plan to earn her husband's (Peter Read) inheritance while unaware that she is being targeted by an ax murderer who lurks in their home.

Combining the mystery, thriller, and horror genres to great results, Dementia 13 is a realistically violent 1950s feature. While it is by no means perfect and not as great as some other films by the talented filmmaker (such as the iconic The Godfather), it is still a compelling and entertaining low-budget horror that King certainly appreciates. Furthermore, the indie flick jumpstarted Ford Coppola's legendary career. "For mood, atmosphere, and plain old gut-churning horror, 13 makes Psycho and Night of the Living Dead look tame," revealed the author.

9 'The Last House on the Left' (2009)

Director: Dennis Iliadis

A remake of the controversial Wes Craven 1972 film which was outright banned in the U.K. and made the famous, gnarly Video Nasties list, The Last House on the Left tells the story of a gang (Spencer Treat Clark, Garret Dillahunt, Aaron Paul, and Riki Lindhome) who accidentally finds refuge at a vacation home belonging to the parents of one of the victims they kidnapped and brutally assaulted.

No doubt, the Dennis Iliadis' feature is not to everyone's taste; it is brutal and provocative, dealing with heavy themes such as sexual assault. Seen as an overall effective remake (some critics believe it's better than the original), this nihilistic and confrontational revenge flick is among King's favorites. "This beautifully photographed — but hard to watch — movie is the standard by which all horror/suspense films should be judged," the author told Entertainment Weekly, admitting that it is "on par with The Silence of the Lambs."

8 'The Hitcher' (1986)

Director: Robert Harmon

In The Hitcher, a young man transporting a car to another state (C. Thomas Howell) escapes from the clutches of a relentless serial killer (played by award-winning Rutger Hauer) but is subsequently stalked by the hitcher and framed for a string of murders.

Equal parts an action movie, horror film, and a stomach-turning road thriller, Robert Harmon's The Hitcher is very violent and graphic and features disturbing imagery that might be hard to watch for some. While it does not feature a groundbreaking premise, it is well-executed. Plus, the film's pacing and acting are arguably two of its strongest aspects. According to King (via BFI), "The Hitcher is a terrifying road movie stripped back to basics." It is also a Christopher Nolan underrated favorite.

7 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' (2016)

Director: André Øvredal

In this unusual horror thriller directed by André Øvredal, viewers are introduced to a father (Succession's Brian Cox) and son (Emilie Hirsch). Both are corners who see themselves unveiling a complex mystery when attempting to identify a dead body (Ophelia Lovibond), which seems to be holding secrets.

The layered, captivating, and slightly claustrophobic Autopsy of Jane Doe is regarded as one of the best modern horror films by some viewers. It has been well-received since it premiered back in 2016. As expected, it features a lot of gore (as it shows an autopsy being performed). Additionally, the low-budget feature includes great atmosphere and build-up, making for an entertaining time in front of the screen. King seems to think so, too: "Visceral horror to rival ALIEN and early Cronenberg. Watch it, but not alone," the author wrote on X (previously known as Twitter).

6 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Director: Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick

Among the most popular in the found-footage genre is the bone-chilling The Blair Witch Project, which illustrates three film students (Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, Joshua Leonard) who suddenly vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.

A compelling supernatural horror, The Blair Witch Project was an unorthodox revelation. Although there are older and more groundbreaking films in the subgenre, it was one of the most influential and famous, leaving an imprint on found-footage horror. An effective film that sends chills down viewers' spines, Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick's feature benefits from its amateurish direction and editing, as well as improvised dialogue, which elevates it to higher grounds and makes the story all the more believable. "One thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing looks real. Another thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing feels real. And because it does, it’s like the worst nightmare you ever had," wrote King.

5 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

A stunning film by Guillermo del Toro — as are many of his other projects — Crimson Peak is among the films that beloved author Stephen King prizes. It tells the story of an aspiring writer (Mia Wasikowska) who is torn between her affections for her childhood friend (Charlie Hunnam) and the temptation of a mysterious newcomer (Tom Hiddleston).

Visually pleasing with a captivating narrative and amazing acting performances, this gothic horror romance makes for a great Halloween watch for those who are not into the genre, as it is not that scary but incredibly spooky. While this atmospheric, divisive Victorian tale is not a masterpiece, it is a melancholic, solid effort from the talented filmmaker. As seen on his X account, King believes the film to be "gorgeous and just [redacted] terrifying."

4 'The Changeling' (1980)

Director: Peter Medak

Following the death of his wife and daughter in a car accident, music professor and composer John Russell (George C. Scott) stays at a long-inhabited Seattle mansion and finds himself in the middle of a dark, decades-old mystery involving a spirit child.

Featuring a frightening ambiance, this great haunted house horror remains an enthralling film in the genre all these years later. The Changeling isn't gory or too scary and is recommended for audiences who enjoy the folklore-y type of spooky films. "For supernatural horror, I like Peter Medak’s film ‘The Changeling,’ starring George C. Scott in perhaps his last great screen role," King revealed. "There are no monsters bursting from chests; just a child’s ball bouncing down a flight of stairs was enough to scare the daylights out of me."

3 'X' (2022)

Director: Ti West

X is a great recent horror film that explores sexuality, highlighting sexual repression and aging. Set in 1979, it follows a group of young filmmakers who set out to make an adult film in rural Texas. However, their work trip takes a wild turn when their elderly hosts catch them in the act.

The amazing central performance from Mia Goth — who also appears in Pearl and will star in the new 1980s-set installment MaXxine — is easily one of the best aspects of Ti West's film, cementing the actor as one of the best scream queens of recent times. While X is undoubtedly not everyone's cup of tea, it is worth checking for its out-of-the-box, creative premise. "X is an extremely good horror movie. Scary, smart, knowing. Oh. And entertaining," the author tweeted.

2 'Village of the Damned' (1960)

Director: Wolf Rilla

This British science fiction chilling horror by Wolf Rilla established the killer kids subgenre. It depicts extraordinarily intelligent, blonde-haired and strange, glowing-eyed children of uncertain paternity who prove to have frightening powers in the small English village of Midwich when they make people do things they don't want to do.

A low-budget black-and-white feature that features an interesting premise, Village of the Damned is, indeed, a minimalistic but compelling and eerie film, often recommended to those who are both sci-fi and horror enthusiasts. While there was also a 1995 remake, it was not nearly as good as the original. The movie is an adaptation of "The Midwich Cuckoos" by John Wyndham. "On the subject of British horror (wrapped in an sci-fi bow), you can’t do much better than Village of the Damned," King wrote in a BFI blurb.

1 'Night of the Demon' (1957)

Director: Jacques Tourneur

According to the famous author, another British horror film that takes the cake is Night of the Demon. It follows skeptic American professor Dr. John Holden (Dana Andrews), who arrives in London for a parapsychology conference. He then finds himself investigating the mysterious actions of Devil-worshiper Dr. Julian Karswell (Niall MacGinnis).

Featuring an impressive rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, this highly-regarded feature is one of the best horror films of the late 1950s. While an underrated film these days, it is certainly a sinister, classic masterwork to remember, remaining eerie in its simplicity. "Although it’s old school, I love Jacques Tourneur’s Night of the Demon, a pretty wonderful adaptation of M. R. James’ story, 'Casting the Runes,'" the author said. "Tourneur was a disciple of Val Lewton, which means the horror here is pretty understated, until the very end." An additional fun fact is that renowned director Martin Scorsese also placed Night of the Demon on his list of the 11 scariest horror films of all time.

