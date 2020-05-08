Following ‘Doctor Sleep’, Mike Flanagan to Tackle Stephen King’s ‘Revival’ for Warner Bros.

Mike Flanagan is staying firmly aboard the Stephen King train. After directing well-reviewed adaptations of King’s novels Gerald’s Game and The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, the Haunting of Hill House creator has been tapped to turn the author’s 2014 Lovecraftian horror novel Revival into a film for Warner Bros., THR reports.

Flanagan and Doctor Sleep producer Trevor Macy will produce the project, with Flanagan having the option to direct. It’s unclear if he will, but as a rising star in horror, his plate is quickly filling up. In addition to writing and directing the Hill House follow-up series The Haunting of Bly Manor for Netflix, Flanagan is also working on a series adaptation of Christopher Pike’s young adult horror novel The Midnight Club and an original series called Midnight Mass.

Revival is about a drug addict who reconnects with a former mentor after several years, a minister who left the church after suffering a terrible tragedy. The minister becomes a faith healer, obsessed with electrical experiments, and things spiral wildly out of control from there. I can’t say anything more without ruining the story’s surprises, but as a pretty dedicated King fan, I can say that Revival is one of the darkest novels he’s ever written. As an equally huge fan of Flanagan’s, I’m beyond excited to see how he decides to adapt it (and hopefully he also decides to direct).

Doctor Sleep was released to positive reviews but underperformed at the box office, effectively killing Flanagan’s plans to do a sequel (which was tentatively titled Halloran). But he’s carved out a comfortable home for his work on Netflix, and Warner Bros. was clearly impressed enough by his work on Doctor Sleep to offer him Revival. King’s work is white-hot right now, with several film and miniseries adaptations on the way. Hopefully Revival won’t struggle as hard as Doctor Sleep did to find an audience.