Stephen King and Roger Ebert are two legends of cinema. The former is probably the most famous American novelist of his generation, and his books have led to countless film adaptations, from The Shining to Misery to It. The latter is a film critic who was popular not just in print but on TV with his sidekick Gene Siskel. Ebert and Siskel were household names and gave pop culture the term "two thumbs up." Roger Ebert is also known for shockingly not liking some universally loved films. He was no fan of Dead Poets Society, Fight Club, or Gladiator, just to name a few. While Stephen King isn't a film critic exactly, he's frequently let his opinions be known, especially when it's to praise something he enjoyed. That led to Ebert taking a jab at King when the horror giant professed his love for a little movie called Hellraiser.

Stephen King Likes to Express His Thoughts on Movies

Over the years, Stephen King has been known to give his views on films he's loved. He's often been used in blurbs, and sometimes he gets razzed for seemingly loving everything, even films that can't live up to the hype of his adoration. Just recently he made headlines for recommending on his Twitter the 2008 underrated gem, Pontypool. That doesn't mean he only speaks about films he loves. He's the harshest critic of Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining. To the general public, it's one of the greatest horror movies ever made, but to the guy who wrote the novel, it's a major disappointment.

Sometimes, the adoration can lead to big things though. Back in the early '80s, an unknown Sam Raimi made a movie called The Evil Dead. It struggled to get noticed until King wrote a glowing review about it. After that, it quickly found a home. King loves to pay it forward to others in the genre who are creating unique perspectives, and one of those lucky people was Clive Barker.

'Hellraiser' Is a Horror Classic That Almost Everyone Loves

The '80s were the era of the slasher. It was all about Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Chucky. Another name that gets lumped in with them is Pinhead, though he and the Cenobites, and the Hellraiser franchise they're born from, are not slashers. While some of the sequels did become all about the body count, the first is a different beast. It's hard to pin down (haha) what the film is exactly. It has slasher-like elements, but it's not a killer-in-a-mask-with-a-knife movie. It has supernatural elements, but the Cenobites aren't demons or ghosts. That's part of the reason why Hellraiser works. It's wholly original, a horror film like we'd never seen before.

RELATED: Roger Ebert Didn’t Hate Horror, He Was Just Doing His Job

It was an adaptation of Clive Barker's novella, The Hellbound Heart. In 1987, Barker himself was tasked with directing the film version and his vision created a new icon. More impressively, it was his first-ever feature film. Hellraiser didn't set the box office on fire, making just over $14 million, but it found a lasting life on cable and in video rentals. It wasn't just fans who'd found a new horror film to obsess over. Critics loved it too. Hellraiser is currently at 70% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, with positive reviews praising Barker's disgustingly original nightmare. But what did Roger Ebert think?

Roger Ebert Takes a Jab at Stephen King Over 'Hellraiser'

When Stephen King saw Hellraiser, he loved it as you imagine he would. "I have seen the future of horror and his name is Clive Barker," King said. Damn. You can't get any better than that. King was right too. While Barker would only direct two more films, 1990's Nightbreed and 1995's Lord of Illusion, he would keep on writing. Hellraiser and Pinhead wasn't his only iconic creation. Barker once wrote a story called "The Forbidden." It features a character that would lead to the creation of the 1992 film Candyman. Stephen King ended up being right in the end about Barker, but before that was ever decided, Roger Ebert strongly disagreed in an extremely savage written review for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ebert's review scale went from one to four stars, with half-stars thrown in between as well. For Hellraiser, Ebert went about as low as you could go, giving it just half a star. Not only did he hate the movie, but he started his review by quoting King's positive remarks. He followed that up with, "Now there's a blurb Stephen King should have written under one of his pen names. He may have seen the future of the horror genre, but he has almost certainly not seen Hellraiser, which is as dreary a piece of goods as has masqueraded as horror in many a long, cold night. This is one of those movies you sit through with mounting dread, as the fear grows inside of you that it will indeed turn out to be feature length." Wow. Tell us what you really think, Roger!

Why Did Roger Ebert Dislike 'Hellraiser' So Much?

After taking several paragraphs to give a plot synopsis of the film, Ebert went on about why he disliked Hellraiser so much. "Who goes to see movies like this? What do they get out of them? I like good horror movies because I enjoy being surprised (and sometimes even moved), but there are no surprises in Hellraiser, only a dreary series of scenes that repeat each other. What fun is it watching the movie mark time until the characters discover the obvious? This is a movie without wit, style, or reason, and the true horror is that actors were made to portray, and technicians to realize, its bankruptcy of imagination. Maybe Stephen King was thinking of a different Clive Barker." Oof.

Ebert would years later give Lord of Illusions a respectful three-star review, but what he said about Hellraiser wasn't forgotten. It also wouldn't be his last unkind words for Clive Barker. In 2006, Ebert wrote an article that concluded that video games are not art. Barker strongly disagreed, saying at the Hollywood and Games Summit in 2007, "It's evident that Ebert had a prejudiced vision of what the medium is, or more importantly what it can be... I think that Roger Ebert's problem is that he thinks you can't have art if there is that amount of malleability in the narrative." Barker went on with his criticism, to which Ebert responded, "Spoken with the maturity of an honest and articulate four-year-old." Yikes.

While you can subjectively say that Roger Ebert was wrong in his opinion of Hellraiser, or that he went too far in taking a jab at Stephen King, it's also why we loved him. He wasn't a bought critic who loved what everyone else did. He liked what he liked based on his own unique individual tastes. If he didn't like what everyone else thought was amazing, he wasn't afraid to say so. That outspokenness gave him a legacy that will last forever.