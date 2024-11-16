Stephen King is one of the most well-known and acclaimed authors out there. So much so, in fact, that he’s been deemed the King of Horror on more than one occasion. His novels have acted as source material for some of the horror genre’s most influential films, such as Carrie, The Shining, and Misery. His novels are still being adapted today, whether it be for movies or television, but there was one story in particular that he held onto for years, and that’s Lisey’s Story. But the time finally came when King felt ready to adapt the novel, and it was due in part to Ryan Murphy.

‘Lisey’s Story’ Is Personal for Stephen King

Lisey’s Story was published in 2006, but it wasn’t until 2021 that the novel finally got an adaptation. Not from a lack of interest though. King himself refused to let anyone adapt the novel because it was near and dear to King. The story follows Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore), the widow of a novelist, who is plagued by repressed memories that connect back to her husband’s death. King has said that the idea for the novel came to him after a bad case of pneumonia sent him to the hospital. While he was there, his wife Tabitha King decided to redecorate his office. When he came home and saw all of his books and other belongings in boxes, he got a startling vision of what his office would like upon his death.

Stephen King Credits Ryan Murphy for Getting ‘Lisey’s Story’ Made

King has stated that Lisey’s Story is the novel of his that he loves best, which made it difficult for him to adapt it for the screen. He wouldn’t let just anyone adapt such a personal story, and so he sat on it for a long while, until finally, he felt the time was right. He spoke about the adaptation in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and shared that he was inspired by Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

“I saw this thing on FX that was about the fashion designer Versace and about the man who killed him. And I had not really thought about getting involved with Lisey at that point or tackling it as a TV project, but I looked at that thing, and I said to myself, my goodness, this guy, Tom Rob Smith, wrote the whole thing. He wrote all eight or nine episodes, and I thought, well, if he could do that and bring it home and do such a great job, what about Lisey? And I sat down, and I started, and I showed the scripts to Ben Stephenson at Bad Robot one by one, and he was very encouraging. So the scripts got done, and everything else followed from that.”

King also said that it was the perfect time to adapt the novel because television had evolved in so many ways. He explained that you could be more graphic with language and sexual situations, and even the length of the episodes (and anyone who has read Stephen King knows how long-winded he can be, so that was certainly appealing). These were all things that were fairly new thanks to streaming platforms, and so he felt it was a better time than ever to adapt Lisey’s Story. He also said that the show allowed him to delve back into the story and rewrite some things 15 years later, which is an opportunity not many authors get. A Stephen King adaptation is always exciting, but Lisey’s Story was one that fans had been especially eager to see be brought to life. So, thanks Ryan Murphy (and American Crime Story), Stephen King might not have done it without you.

