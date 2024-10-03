When it comes to guys like Stephen King, film and TV adaptations are a dime a dozen. It might be hard to believe, but for every novel or short story that the king of horror has churned out, a ridiculous number of screen iterations have followed in their wake. This is for good reason, too. King basically prints money. There are the groundbreaking It films (both in terms of '90s TV scares and box office records), several Carrie movies, a few Shining-related projects (some better than others), and the endlessly resurrectable Pet Semetary franchise. Then you have odd corners like the Children of the Corn movies, which started out based on a King short story, only to venture off into eleven sequels of bastardized garbage horror. Whether we're taking things back to the source or venturing far away from his own words, King's works have proven to be the gifts that keep on giving. Still, there remain many corners that haven't quite gotten their dues. Some have gotten close with projects like The Stand or the Dark Tower series, only to end up with a few TV miniseries or atrocious big-screen adaptations. Those properties at least have the excuse of maybe being too big for their britches. You know what story doesn't have any excuse? Salem's Lot.

Now you might be thinking — "Wait a minute, Salem's Lot has been made, right? A few times, too!" Well, yes. Tobe Hooper's 1979 two-part TV movie is the best of the bunch. It's perfectly charming for what it is but doesn't quite tap into the chilling nature of King's sophomore novel. As for titles like A Return to Salem's Lot or the 2004 Rob Lowe-led Salem's Lot miniseries... the less we say, the better. Weirdly enough, the closest that anyone has come to achieving that true Lot level of scares would have to be 2021's Chapelwaite. While it's not exactly Salem's Lot proper, it is based on a short story prequel titled "Jerusalem's Lot," included in the author's short story collection, Night Shift. Chapelwaite might not sound like the Salem's Lot screen fix that you're looking for, but its gothic, 19th-century setting, slow-burn dread, and fantastic Adrien Brody performance at the center make this one of the most underrated King adaptations to date.

'Salem's Lot' is Back With a Long-Awaited Movie Adaptation

Image via Max

If you're unfamiliar with Salem's Lot, now is a fantastic time to get acquainted. In short, this 1975 novel is King's modernized take on the classic vampire story. It follows Ben Mears, an author who returns for a short stay in his hometown of Salem's Lot in search of inspiration for his next book. Things turn sinister when Mears discovers that vampires are quickly taking over the town. King combines small-town Americana with a heavy dose of Bram Stoker's gothic touch. Top it off with a healthy serving of the author's signature brand of bloodshed and lack of mercy and you have one of his grimmest-yet-coziest novels. Classics like It, The Stand, and The Shining typically top people's King rankings, but in the eyes of this author, Salem's Lot might be his best.

King fans everywhere are stoked for the upcoming Salem's Lot adaptation. After a series of disappointing start-stop developments, a quiet production, and years spent in release purgatory, this movie is finally coming out... on Max. While that's a bit disappointing, it feels like a miracle that we're even seeing director Gary Dauberman's take in the first place. After that much time spent on the shelf, audiences have been concerned about its quality. It's a blessing that this movie is coming out, so maybe we should all take a chill pill and have some fun. Plus, at the end of the day, no matter how it turns out, we'll always have Chapelwaite.

'Chapelwaite' Is an Underrated 'Salem's Lot' TV Prequel Series

It's more than likely that you're unfamiliar with the little-seen 2021 miniseries Chapelwaite. Don't feel bad — many are. This show premiered in August 2021 on Epix and aired all ten episodes leading up to Halloween, only to quietly and quickly fade into obscurity. It's an unfortunate fate, considering the series clearly could have continued for more than its sole season.

But what is Chapelwaite actually about? It's not Salem's Lot proper, so what exactly is this series? Well, first off, it takes place over 100 years before its better-known counterpart. The series follows Charles Boone (Brody), who moves home after the death of his wife and moves with his family to their small hometown in Maine. Unbeknownst to them, this is where vampires (and more — featuring worm babies?!) lurk. So yeah, it's Salem's Lot but with a 19th century gothic horror flare. There's not much about Chapelwaite that feels wholly hallmark "King." You don't get that classic 20th century Americana, kids on bikes, or the seedy side of our everyday life. This is like diving into a Dracula series; it just happens to take place in North America and, more specifically, the same world as Lot.

In short, Chapelwaite rocks. It's full of fantastic performances, whether in the form of a criminally underrated Brody role or supporting figures like Emily Hampshire and Julian Richings. You can't overlook its atmosphere either. This series is the spooky fix that old-school horror fans everywhere are looking for. Every frame is coated in fog, everybody and everything is covered in dirt and grime, and the sun is hardly anywhere to be found. And hey, for more bloodthirsty horror fans, there's a hefty dose of gore to be found here and there. This old school Lot has something for everyone!

'Chapelwaite' Is Based on Stephen King's Short Story Prequel, "Jerusalem's Lot"

For most, Chapelwaite will sound like a random addition to Stephen King's world, but it's pulled straight from the man himself. This series is based on a short story titled "Jerusalem's Lot" from his 1978 collection, Night Shift. In it, King throws on his best Bram Stoker Halloween costume and takes on a full Dracula-esque framework. Like Chapelwaite, Jerusalem's Lot tells the story of Charles Boone, but instead of telling it in a conventional narrative, the story is told through journal entries and letters. It also shows a different side to King's vampire universe. Like its 2021 television counterpart, Jerusalem's Lot takes time to creep readers out almost exclusively with atmosphere. King is often noted by his critics as an author who aims for cheap scares and shocking gore. Real fans know this man is a much more multi-faceted author than these haters give him credit for. He's written some of the most famous dramas of his time, including Rita Hayworth, Shawshank Redemption, and The Body (you know, Stand By Me). There's no doubt that he knows how to kill some suckers in some pretty gruesome ways, but King's truest knack is for creating a killer vibe and writing incredibly memorable characters. Given "Jerusalem's Lot" is a short prequel to a pretty rich novel, Charles Boone doesn't necessarily have to be the most memorable character in the world for the story to work. This thing is a treat for anyone and everyone looking for that old-school vampire horror vibe topped off with a little King flare.

If you're a fan of Salem's Lot, you're looking for a classic vampire story, or you're just in the mood for something spooky this October, Chapelwaite is the series for you. It's not going to change your life, but it's a solid, short series that will more than deliver in chills and terrifying ghouls. Give it a shot, and dive into "Jerusalem's Lot" to see a different side of King's horror chops.

Chapelwaite is now available for rent on Prime Video in the U.S.