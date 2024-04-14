The Big Picture Annie Wilkes from Misery serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers posed by overzealous fans and the line between admiration and obsession.

Kathy Bates' portrayal of Annie Wilkes perfectly captures the transformation from a seemingly harmless fan to a terrifying captor in Stephen King's psychological thriller.

The real horror of Misery lies in its reflection of real-life experiences with dangerously obsessed fans, showing the dark side of fandom culture.

Stephen King has written many breeds of villains throughout his long and illustrious career. From your everyday childhood bullies to abominations from beyond this world. Despicable authority figures, abusive parents, or the abyss that stares back at him. The sheer volume of his collected works makes it a considerable challenge to choose who the most terrifying Stephen King villain is, both in their original literary form and how they were adapted to film. The easiest answer for the most instantly recognizable and visually iconic villain is Pennywise of It, the child-eating clown whose power as an evil entity infects the town of Derry, Maine. While metaphorically Pennywise is evocative of many very real things, especially around the time it was written, clown-demon-abomination-things are not real. On the other hand, Annie Wilkes, the antagonist of his 1987 novel Misery, adapted to film in 1990, hits a little too close to home these days.

Everyone wants adoring fans until they get them, imagining how great a feeling it would be to mean so much to so many. Of course, a lot of people can hate you in that same breath, and some people can love you a little too much or in a way that isn't exactly normal. This isn't the first story about a fan girl with a dark side. All About Eve won an Oscar for the same premise long before Misery was written. However, Misery took it to its most insane and violent extreme as it boiled to a fever pitch. Annie Wilkes, played in the film by Kathy Bates, is an ex-nurse who has settled in rural Colorado. With no one but a pet pig for company, Annie loses herself in the romantic novels of Paul Sheldon (James Caan), starring her favorite character in the whole wide world: Misery Chastain. As fate would have it, Paul Sheldon crashes his car in the blizzard and breaks both his legs — and she's in the position to be his saving grace.

Kathy Bates' Annie Wilkes Is One of the Original Crazy Fan Girls

There was a long period where the obsessed fan was more of a comedic stock character than an actual threat, poking fun at them for being overly invested in fiction, entitled, and desperate, a subgenre of making fun of nerds. The genius of Misery is that it eases into Annie's character at first, almost placing the audience in her shoes as much as Paul's, while she's still just a fan who happened to save her favorite writer. Paul means a great deal to Annie, and his work pulled her out of a dark place. Everyone has someone like that; a writer, musician, or filmmaker whose art has touched them or kept them company in times of loneliness. In the beginning, it's easy to empathize with Annie Wilkes. From the moment she pulls Paul from that flipped car, she's temperamental and overbearing, but it's not something that should necessarily be held against her. She's just a bit much. That is until she finishes the manuscript Paul gives her of his latest novel, and she finds out that Paul is going to kill off her Misery Chastain and move on with his career.

This flip from sickening sweetness to a screaming rage is encapsulated perfectly in Bates' performance. She looks like any nice, humble lady at first, with her inviting blue eyes and schoolteacher clothes. There's a small shrine to Paul's collected works, but that's not an obvious giveaway to her instability. When she has a full-blown meltdown about Misery's death, you're a little stunned. Even if she's been a little odd, that didn't make her a threat — until now. When it's discovered later in the film that she has an even darker background than suspected, it shows a clear pattern of her misconstruing the abuse of control she had over others with helping and healing. That mix of obsession and Paul's betrayal drives her into this explosion of violent acts, including the famous hobbling scene. Then comes the entitlement as she threatens Paul to rewrite his latest novel to bring Misery back, the changes she tries to implement that contradict each other, the way she wants it to be different, but also the same. That's when things — especially when watching the film now — start to get a bit too real.

'Misery's Annie Wilkes Is Even More Realistic in 2024

There are a few things that inspired the creation of Annie Wilkes, including Evelyn Waugh's short story The Man Who Loved Dickens, and the substance abuse that King struggled with. He has never outwardly stated that Misery was an attack on his own fan base, even after they rejected his efforts to branch out with the fantasy novel Eyes Of The Dragon. After all, it wasn't a horror novel, it was something he hoped his young children would read. This is something King's most vocal horror fans responded to with at best, apathy and at worst, vitriol. While he dipped his toes into other genres, this was the first true diversion in subject and demographic. The Green Mile was still a few years away, and the response is ironic now, considering a mark of King's genius is his versatility. One could imagine that a writer at his level of success by 1987 would be concerned about an interaction like this. Probably not the kidnapping part, but certainly the troubling reactions from overzealous fans who felt that King should only write what and how they wanted.

The real horror of Misery when watching it, and reading the novel in 2024, is that we still see those like Annie Wilkes to this day. The reason overzealous fans aren't used as joke characters, other than nerd culture being considered cool, is that their behavior isn't funny anymore. You think about the members of a certain fandom who would relentlessly harass actors because they didn't like the characters they played. Real-life horror stories of celebrity stalkers are disturbing on their own, but nightmare encounters like these have also been dangerous in real life. These instances can have devastating results; the deaths of beloved artists such as Selena Quintanilla, Rebecca Schaeffer, and Christina Grimmie have seen King's fiction bleed tragically into reality.

The worst ends of fandom don't perceive creators as people, but as vessels for these worlds they're lost in. If you're familiar with even smaller corners of the internet, you can see how lost people can become in fiction. Annie Wilkes isn't influenced by malicious spirits like Jack Torrance, she's not some otherworldly creature. The horror comes from the fact that she is just a regular person anyone can meet, or have met already. Her feelings of entitlement and ideas of parasocial relationships have become almost mundane in the current culture which has allowed us to see the worst types of fans.

