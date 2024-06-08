Content Warning: The following contains discussions about sexual assault.

The Big Picture Stephen King praised the 2009 remake of The Last House on the Left as "the best horror movie of the new century."

The remake approaches the story differently, adding tension and a ticking clock element by keeping one victim alive.

The remake, though glossy, retains rawness by focusing on the main characters and maintaining relentless tension.

Stephen King has a history of raving about horror movies he loves, whether they were popular with audiences or not. If anyone knows horror, it has to be the master of it. One of the scariest horror movies ever made is 1972's The Last House on the Left, in what was Wes Craven's directorial debut. It is a shocking revenge film known for its documentary-like grittiness and heartbreaking first act, but 37 years later, as the remake era was underway, a reimagining of Craven's first film was released, starring the likes of Sara Paxton, Garret Dillahunt, and Aaron Paul. The film may have mostly been dismissed by critics, but King thought it was the best movie of the century that he'd seen up to that point. While that might be a little excessive, 2009's The Last House on the Left is the rare remake that finds its own way to be just as uncomfortable as the classic that came before it.

The Original 'The Last House on the Left' Launched Wes Craven's Career

These days, rape and revenge films about an abused woman hunting down her male aggressors are much more common. There was the fantastic and simply titled Revenge in 2017, but there's also an entire franchise built around I Spit on Your Grave, about a woman who is gang raped and then murders the men responsible. It's an entire subgenre now, and is no longer shocking but all about the gory kills.

There was a time though when a film of this nature understandably made an audience uncomfortable. The original I Spit on Your Grave, released in 1978, did that, but before that, in 1972, there was Wes Craven's The Last House on the Left. Based on Ingmar Bergman's 1960 Swedish masterpiece, The Virgin Spring, Craven's first film is more terrifying than A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, or any other classic he created. The Last House on the Left is about two teenage girls, Mari Collingwood (Sandra Peabody) and Phyllis Stone (Lucy Grantham), who are brutally raped and murdered by a gang of sadistic criminals. The killers then take refuge at a nearby home, the last one on the left at the end of the street, but the tables are turned when it's discovered that this is where Mari's parents live. When they discover the grisly details, Mari's mom and dad don't wilt and run away, but take out their revenge in the goriest of ways.

In his written review, Roger Ebert said that The Last House on the Left was "four times as good as you'd expect," as he went on to praise Wes Craven's direction, which never lets up on the tension and doesn't glorify the violence. He ended up giving it three-and-a-half out of four stars, and a new horror icon in Wes Craven was born.

Stephen King Praised the Remake of 'The Last House on the Left'

When The Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot in 2003 was such a success, suddenly every horror classic was being brought back for a new spin. It wasn't just the classic slashers like Halloween and Friday the 13th, but horror films that didn't need to be seen again. The Last House on the Left is a scary movie, but it's one you only need to watch once. Still, in 2009, it was its turn to be brought back. With Wes Craven and Sean S. Cunningam on as producers, it was director Dennis Iliadis, who had earned acclaim with 2004's Hardcore, who was brought in to helm this new vision. It still dealt with a murderous gang led by Garret Dillahunt, and including Aaron Paul, just as his Breaking Bad run was taking off, with Tony Goldwyn and Monica Porter cast as the vengeful parents. The remake didn't exactly set the world on fire, getting a mediocre 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, and making a decent $32 million domestically at the box office, but none other than Stephen King absolutely loved it.

In the 2010 version of his book Danse Macabre, King said he loved the remake better than the original, going as far as to call it "the best horror movie of the new century." That's high praise, especially since the century already had horror films like The Ring, American Psycho, REC, Saw, The Strangers, and The Devil's Rejects. King continued his praise for the movie in an article for Entertainment Weekly, when he named it his second favorite movie, regardless of genre, for all of 2009, with only The Hurt Locker being better. King called The Last House on the Left the best of the remakes, while also shockingly calling Craven's version "a crapfest." King added:

"The story makes sense, and, most importantly, Last House‘s moral compass points to true north. We don’t want these creeps back for six or eight sequels; they are monsters, and we want them dead. This film is on par with The Silence of the Lambs."

'The Last House on the Left' Remake Tells the Story in a Different Way

Okay, it's a bit much to say that the remake of The Last House on the Left is just as good as Silence of the Lambs, a movie that won five Academy Awards, including for Best Picture, but King does still have a point. The Last House on the Left remake works by not trying to tell the same story in the exact same way, but instead coming at it from a different angle to attack our emotions in a way we don't expect. The biggest change is the inciting incident, which, while still highly unpleasant to watch, switches things up, by having Paige (Martha MacIsaac) die in the attack, but this time letting Mari Collingwood (Sara Paxton) live. This isn't done out of a lack of creative bravery, but to add an extra wallop to our senses. We expect both girls to die, so it's a shock when one makes it, though she's critically wounded. Writer Carl Ellsworth told Comingsoon.net that he kept Mari alive to be a ticking clock to get to the hospital. Once the girls in the original film die, the only thing that matters is the revenge, but now we have the added tension of Mari's survival. We can't assume she'll live either, when she dies in that first film, so perhaps she'll still perish, but at a later time. The viewer is never allowed to relax for a moment with that knowledge. That also makes what happens to the parents matter as well. In the original, they enact their revenge with reckless abandon. With their daughter dead, they don't have anything to live for except vengeance, and if they die in the process, so be it, but in the remake, with Mari still alive, they must survive.

The Last House on the Left remake is a more glossy movie than the original, which felt almost like a snuff film, but it's still raw. It achieved this by keeping its story focused only on the main characters and having everything play out nearly in real time, letting go of Craven's strictly bad scenes in his movie, all the silly, comedic stuff with the police, which did nothing but pull us out of the tension. There's no place for comedy in a story like this one, just like how the tone from the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre to the reboot went from mildly silly at times to dead serious. In director Dennis Iliadis' version, we're never allowed to breathe, as the foot stays down on the gas for the entire runtime. This makes up for the realism lost in the Hollywood shine, as if we're right there in the horror and can't escape it.

This was the era of torture horror, but that wouldn't make sense for this movie. The parents need to get revenge quickly, so their violence is quick and final. What the Collingwoods do isn't for fun but necessity. That's more realistic than something you'd see in Saw or Hostel. Craven's film felt more hopeless, while we were able to connect more with the parents in the remake. We root for them because of who they are, not just because of what they went through, as these are good people destroyed not only by what has happened to them, but by what they now have to do. And it's all still done with some of the most shocking kills you'll ever see. If you haven't seen it, when you do, you'll never look at a microwave the same way again.

2009's The Last House on the Left is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

