The Big Picture Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, and more star in Stephen King's The Monkey adaptation.

The film follows twin brothers haunted by a cursed monkey toy, with a gruesome twist.

Horror veteran James Wan produces the project, directed by Osgood Perkins, with an ensemble cast.

In 2023, it was announced that Theo James would be starring in an adaptation of The Monkey from acclaimed author Stephen King, and we now know who will be joining him in the anticipated project. Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood have been cast in the film, according to Deadline, while Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell and Sarah Levy have also boarded. The casting news comes as filming on the project has reportedly wrapped.

The Monkey will be based on King's short story of the same name. When twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them, according to a synopsis of the film. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them. James will portray the twins in an older stage of life, according to Deadline, while Convery will portray the younger twins.

King is one of the most well-known horror authors, so it makes sense that he is bringing a well-known horror auteur to help with the project: James Wan. Wan, known for his work on the Conjuring franchise, produces The Monkey for his Atomic Monster banner alongside Michael Clear. Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan produce for C2 Motion Picture Group, while Brian Kavanaugh-Jones produces for Range and Chris Ferguson produces for his Odd Fellows banner. The film is directed by Osgood Perkins, whose upcoming Nicolas Cage-led thriller, Longlegs, is in theaters on July 12, 2024.

A Hit Ensemble Is Coming Together for 'The Monkey'

James will lead The Monkey following his breakout role in Season 2 of The White Lotus, which garnered critical acclaim and opened the door for additional roles. Maslany first got put on the map for her role in the television series Orphan Black, but became a household name portraying the title character in the Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which closed the last chapter of Phase Four of the MCU.

Wood is best known to fans for his portrayal of Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films and its follow-up, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. He was also just added to the cast of the Among Us animated series. Convery can be seen in the 2023 film Cocaine Bear, while O'Brien had a role in Wonka. Campbell is best known for his work in The Hardy Boys, and Levy, the daughter of actor Eugene Levy, is known for her recurring role on the comedy series Schitt's Creek.

No release window for The Monkey has been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.