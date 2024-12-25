Osgood Perkins is celebrating the holidays with a new terrifying clip from The Monkey. As a Christmas present for horror fans, NEON has unveiled a short scene from the upcoming horror feature, which Perkins described as a "pretty dark" movie "with some really insane kills in it." Starring Divergent and The Gentlemen star Theo James, the supernatural horror is based on Stephen King's 1980 short story of the same name. The adaptation is directed and written by Perkins himself, coming on the heels of his surprise horror hit Longlegs.

The newly shared clip from The Monkey shows Sarah Levy's Aunt Ida, who suddenly wakes up in the middle of the night as she senses a looming danger. Carrying a loaded gun, Aunt Ida reaches the basement of her house and has her face mangled with pierced objects from a sudden fall from the stairs. She then had her whole face set on fire at the end of the clip, which happened all in one unfortunate night. It's unsure whether Aunt Ida met her demise as the clip ended with quite a cliffhanger, but Perkins is sure we all know where the scene is going. A sequence that is intended to be a sneak peek from the upcoming film, it will be interesting to witness how gory the full movie will be once it hits theaters on February 21, 2025.

‘The Monkey’ Is a Horrifying Tale About an Old, Cursed Toy

King is, of course, a horror legend for a reason. With a number of acclaimed horror novels and short stories under his belt, The Monkey is just an addition to his stellar body of work. The upcoming adaptation will center on twin brothers Hal and Bill, whose discovery of an old monkey toy in their dad's attic caused a series of unexplainable deaths. The two of them decide to throw the toy away and live their lives separately. After several years, however, the mysterious deaths start to resurface yet again, forcing the estranged brothers to reconcile in order to discard the cursed toy for good.

The upcoming movie will see James stretching his acting range as both the twin brothers, Hal and Bill. He is known to many as Tobias Eaton in The Divergent Series. He also appeared in various features and series, including How It Ends, Lying and Stealing, The Time Traveler's Wife, and The White Lotus. Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery, on the other hand, plays the young Hal and Bill. The rest of the cast includes Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Colin O'Brien, and Rohan Campbell.

The Monkey hits cinemas on February 21. You can watch the fiery sneak peek above.