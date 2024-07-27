The Big Picture Stephen King's "The Raft" is a classic horror tale with a hint of parody, featuring slasher elements filtered through King's unique vision.

The film adaptation of "The Raft" in Creepshow 2 skimps on King's cosmic horror, missing out on the nuanced terror present in the original story.

King's use of cheesy slasher formulas in "The Raft" may hint at a parody of '80s trends and is a departure from his usual character-focused work.

The world of Stephen King has one of the strongest footholds in modern horror, continuing to inspire filmmakers into creating countless adaptations. These stories are not just scary — they are enriched with robust world building, multidimensional characters, and true psychological terror that operates both in reality and the supernatural. While King’s work often stands in opposition to the formulas laid out by Hollywood slashers, one of his short stories, "The Raft" — a tale of four young college students who take a misfortune trip to a lake, does fall firmly within the subgenre, even if it's still very much a slasher filtered through King's vision.

Featured in the author’s 1985 short story collection Skeleton Crew, "The Raft" quickly found its way to the screen as the unforgettable "lake blob" segment in the 1987 anthology film Creepshow 2. The 20-minute short is a decently faithful translation of the original text, adapting King’s foray into slasher territory with some over-the-top, yet complementary '80s direction. While the on-screen iteration might be more memorable, King's original story features a lot more sci-fi terror that cements "The Raft" as one of the most underrated genre-bending stories in the King-verse.

"The Raft" Is Classic King With a Splash of Parody

Image via New World Pictures

From the start of “The Raft,” Stephen King immediately enters slasher territory, introducing four distinct horror stereotypes venturing out to an isolated lake. The protagonist is Randy, an observant brainiac who proposes a late-fall swim to his roommate Deke — a charismatic football player with all the machismo Randy lacks. The two are accompanied by their respective girlfriends: the quiet Rachel and the more promiscuous Laverne, both just as cookie-cutter as their partners. These glaring archetypes are so a-typical to King, their very appearance in his work seems to imply possible intentions of parody. This feels even more obvious once they start getting picked off by a mysterious creature in the lake.

"The Raft" could be taken as a parody, or it could be viewed as a product of the times. At this point, King’s library consisted of masterful stories like Carrie, The Shining, and Cujo, all of which prioritized well-rounded, complex central characters. But with "The Raft," King seemed to be intrigued by the cheesy slasher formulas of the era, made obvious by his characters’ hyper-sexualized behavior. King fills the narrative with all the horniness, drug use, and stupid decision-making that is synonymous with slasher films. However, it's not until Randy discovers an oil slick in the water — one that seems to be moving towards his friends — that King makes his mark on the genre, transitioning the story into a far more nuanced nightmare.

Whether “The Raft” is truly a parody or not, King is definitely having his fun with campy '80s trends. It is certainly a rare departure from King’s brand, promoting characters that are both unlikeable and primed for their demise. King himself has proclaimed his aversion to slasher tropes, which he talked about during a Rotten Tomatoes interview when he was promoting the newest It adaptation in 2017. The author said, "One of the things that I wanted to do in the novel — in all of my novels — is to create characters that are fundamentally decent, by and large. You don’t want them to be spam in a cabin. You don't want them wiped out. You want them to live, and you want them to win." But this is not the case in "The Raft," as King switches up his tune by using characters that are mostly one-dimensional and purely defined by their youthful promiscuity. This limited character work is also what makes the story so bleak. There is no real side to root for, no earned heroic moments — just a worst-case scenario of being young at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Stephen King’s "The Raft" Features the Greatest Slasher Sin

Image via New World Pictures

If the characters weren’t enough indication, Stephen King doubles down on his slasher inclinations in one defining moment in "The Raft." The seeds are planted as the story’s chosen narrator, Randy, spends most of the story fixating on another character, Laverne, who doesn't quite reciprocate his interest. This becomes a surprisingly influential story element, as Randy’s thoughts and motivations become driven by his sexual frustration. Horror fans can see where this is going, and it does indeed get there once Randy and Laverne become the last two survivors on the raft.

As featured in countless slasher movies, it seems SKing was also briefly on board with the "sex equals death" trope. Despite losing two of their dear friends, Randy and Laverne get it on, which directly results in the ladder being snatched into the water and consumed. As far as dumb slasher decisions, this one is particularly ridiculous, given the two characters are well aware of the threat at hand. Out of all the references in the story, this moment is so clearly borrowed from traditional slasher tropes, one can’t help but think King had the genre in mind.

The Film Adaptation of "The Raft" Skimps Out on King’s Cosmic Horror

In 1987, "The Raft" was brought to life on screen for Creepshow 2, with the short story turned into a campy, yet widely-praised horror anthology segment. The plot remains the same — four young people swim on a raft, act horny, spot an oil slick in the water, and then get eaten one-by-one. While its simple thrills and gruesome practical effects still hold up, the adaptation only brushes past the cosmic horror embedded within the original story.

In the Creepshow 2 segment, the oil slick is a fairly standard monster, appearing as a floating black mass constructed from basic special-effects techniques. However, a few pieces of dialogue make reference to its “hypnotic” effects, an element that is far more developed in King’s original story. In the prose, protagonist Randy points out remarkable "colors" in the black goo — swirling displays that seem to entrance him upon staring too long. This element is synonymous with King’s love for cosmic horror, even echoing imagery from H.P. Lovecraft's short story, "The Colour Out Of Space." In "The Raft," these hypnotic colors serve as the precipice of Randy’s fate, playing out with much more horrific ambiguity than the altered ending for Creepshow 2.

In the film adaptation, Randy seizes his chances and attempts to swims to shore, only to be consumed by an unexpected tidal wave of black goo. It’s a shocking, almost perfect ending when considering the context of Creepshow 2’s pulp-comic inspirations. However, King’s original work offers something far more open-ended, leaving Randy’s doomed fate to the worst of the imagination. Here, Randy never braves a swim to shore. Instead, he stands, watching the creature's hypnotic colors, questioning whether it will make the pain go away. Perfectly horrifying. Perfectly King.

Unlike a good chunk of Stephen King adaptations, Creepshow 2's version of "The Raft" is successful while simultaneously capturing (nearly) the entirety of its source. The simplicity of the story ends up making for a fun piece, camouflaging King’s higher level of storytelling and drawing audiences in the opposite direction. Meanwhile, the short story version of "The Raft" is a simple yet entertaining contribution to Stephen King's legacy that proves there is no space he can’t terrorize.

Creepshow 2 is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI