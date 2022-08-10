The film will be an adaptation of the 1996 novel of the same name.

The best-selling Stephen King novel The Regulators is coming soon to the big screen, as Bohemia Group has gained the film rights to an adaptation of the story, according to Deadline. George Cowan is attached to pen the script for the film, which is currently in development.

“We could not be more thrilled than to be working with the prolific Stephen King and his team on this project,” Bohemia Group CEO Susan Ferris said to Deadline. “The novel’s themes and characters resonate so powerfully, and we are looking forward to making an incredible film.”

The original novel, published in 1996, focused on the terror that a small town faces when one day, four shotgun-wielding vans pull up and attempt to kill anyone who steps outside. Masterminding the terror over the town is an evil creature who has taken over the body of a young boy whose parents were killed. With an interesting premise such as that, it remains unknown how closely the adaptation will follow the original book, but fans of the beloved author can rejoice as another adaptation of his large bibliography is now on the way.

No casting or filming announcements have been given, but when production gears up for the project in the near future, more information is likely to be revealed. "I’m delighted that the excitement of ‘The Regulators’ is coming to the screen,” King said to Deadline on the adaptation of his novel. “This is going to be good.”

King's work is iconic the world over, and has led to popular film adaptations of his work, including titles like Carrie, The Shining, and It, among many others. Earlier this year saw the release of Firestarter, which currently stands as the latest film to adapt King's work. Other adaptations of the author's previously established work on the way includes an untitled Pet Sematary prequel for Paramount+, Salem's Lot, set for release on April 21, 2023, and next year's The Boogeyman, directed by Rob Savage. With various adaptations of the author's work still on the way, the popularity of the author doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Due to the film's current status in early development, no release date for The Regulators has been set yet. Check out the official trailer for Firestarter, the latest King adaptation, below: