When it comes to science fiction and horror TV shows, few have managed to create as great a wealth of original stories as The Twilight Zone. From 1959 to 1964, Rod Serling and his band of iconic writers made up of folks like Richard Matheson and Charles Beaumont, drummed up one iconic episode after another. The first Twilight Zone run was a fountain that consistently sprang with haunting yet accessible representations of various socially conscious messages, and while doing so, hardly ever adapted any preexisting stories. This forward-thinking anthology template proved to be a wonderful jumping-off point for storytellers moving forward. The TV industry has proven time and time again that it can never go too long without there being some form of The Twilight Zone on the air.

Of the many revivals that brought Serling's series back from the dead, the '80s series is probably the best of the bunch. It might not be as thought-provoking as its predecessor, but where it lacks in progressive ideology and sometimes in originality, it more than makes up for in spooks. Few episodes from this '85 to '89 run are as indicative of its creative tendencies as "Gramma." Not only is this one 20 minutes of pure '80s TV horror, it's an adaptation of an obscure Stephen King short story. To dig this hole even deeper, King's work wasn't even wholly original in and of itself. "Gramma" isn't just a Twilight Zone episode, nor is it the simple work of the world's most famous horror author, but it also pulls from the works of H.P. Lovecraft! That's right, it's a Twilight Zone crossover with the Lovecraftian mythos. If that isn't a good enough reason to sit down and fire this one up, I don't know what is.

The '80s 'Twilight Zone' Revival Was Stacked With Iconic Filmmakers and Writers

Imagine working in Hollywood in the 1980s and hearing that The Twilight Zone was coming back. You, your mother, and all of your friends would probably do everything that you could to hop on that opportunity. Well, that's exactly what happened! This show had episodes directed by horror legends like Wes Craven, William Friedkin, Joe Dante, and Tommy Lee Wallace! After watching only a few hours of this series, it will probably become apparent that there seems to have been less of a focus on writing as there was with Serling's run and more of a priority on directing and tone-setting. Sure, there were plenty of stories written by folks like George R.R. Martin, Harlan Ellison, and even original series veteran Ray Bradbury, but the minds behind this project weren't exactly concerned with having to come up with its own ideas for every episode.

Stephen King Was Everywhere in the 1980s — Even 'The Twilight Zone'

While a good number of authors had their works adapted across the '85 to '89 run, none could be more obvious nor surprising as Stephen King. On one hand, you might argue that the late '80s were when King was at the absolute peak of his powers. You couldn't walk five feet without running into a paperback of The Shining or It. His works were even being adapted into movies and TV shows on a regular basis. King was everywhere!

At the same time, King's bibliography feels a bit on the nose for an '80s Twilight Zone show to pull from. It's an exciting prospect on paper, but part of what makes the original show so great, as well as many of the second run's best episodes, is that they are freshly and particularly cooked up for the television medium. They never got too big for their britches and always managed to tell genre stories that were perfectly scoped out for the small screen. Mixing in a hefty dose of Stephen King and H.P. Lovecraft could have been a recipe for disaster. That, or it would have just fallen flat as a lackluster representation of a much greater original idea. These guys often tell horror stories with a large scope. It has to be tough trying to boil them down for TV!

"Gramma" is Fun 1980s Horror Fare, But Not a Great Exercise in King or Lovecraft

But how does "Gramma" actually fare? Well, it's way better than it could have been, but it will also leave you wanting more. This episode follows a young boy, Georgie (Barret Oliver), who is left by his mother to stay with his sickly, bed-bound grandmother (Piper Laurie, Frederick Long) for an afternoon. It doesn't take long for Georgie to realize there's something a bit more sinister going on with his elderly family member. He soon discovers that she owns the Necronomicon, a book that explores witchcraft, otherworldly beings, and summoning the dead. Soon after, Georgie believes that his grandmother has died, only for her to trick him, merge their bodies, and transfer her soul into his being. The episode ends with Georgie's mother (Darlanne Fleugel) comforting her son after learning of "Gramma's" death. Georgie opens his eyes, and in an incredibly '80s horror stinger, it is revealed that they are now red. Spooky!

"Gramma" is about as simple as it gets. Georgie does a lot of walking around the house, wondering what is really going on with "Gramma" and trying to figure out what is going on in this Necronomicon book that she owns. Essentially, it feels like a whole lot of killing time to meet in 20 minutes. This works well in some ways, especially in the first half when we're waiting for the horror to hit the fan. Unfortunately, this episode doesn't really go anywhere. This is most disappointing about 15 minutes in. Just before this, Georgie uncovers the Necronomicon and starts stumbling through all kinds of cosmic, Lovecraftian language and creatures. Cthulhu, the Great Old Ones, Yog-Sothoth, and more are all name-dropped! It's a pretty exciting moment for Lovecraft fans and is the creepiest moment in the show. Something is seriously wrong with "Gramma." Okay, now let's get into it... right?

Well, the episode doesn't really do anything with this twist. "Gramma" keeps shouting all kinds of Necronomicon language from her bedroom, which continues to glow with its sinister red lights, and Georgie is almost completely unphased by what he's learned. As soon as he returns to her room, their bodies are fused, and he becomes one with "Gramma!" You could have dodged all of this, Georgie! It's also just disappointing that these Lovecraftian ideas are thrown out there for fans to catch, only for the episode to go nowhere with them. We don't have to see a giant Cthulhu off on the horizon or get blown away by cosmic horror beyond our understanding, but giving us something more than just passages from the Necronomicon would have been nice.

There is an enjoyable '80s cheese factor to this episode though, with its light synths, Americana imagery, and overly dressed up and spooky room that "Gramma" lives in. It's a solid enough King adaptation, adequately capturing the vibe and appropriate story beats of his works for a 20-minute TV episode. The episode effectively adapts the short story's internal passages and some of the scares, but doesn't have enough time to explore much backstory or get too horrific. For Lovecraft fans, don't expect too much. It's all bark and hardly any bite.

Piper Laurie Proves that She is the Queen of King

Although she only has a brief moment to work with, Piper Laurie is the best part of this episode. She provides the voice of "Gramma" and brings a fantastically eerie vocal performance towards the end as she attacks Georgie. It comes and goes quickly, but she's undoubtedly the standout. This shouldn't come as a surprise, though. Laurie's stellar, Oscar-nominated performance as Margaret White in Carrie is one of the most iconic in any King adaptation! Here, she's both warm and absolutely sinister in the way she taunts Georgie. Her vocal performance isn't exactly scary, but it is wonderfully chilling in the way that only an '80s TV show can be.

If you're looking for the ultimate meeting point of The Twilight Zone, Stephen King, and H.P. Lovecraft, then "Gramma" won't exactly scratch that itch, but it is the closest that you'll get. Come more for the dated TV horror tropes of it all, and more so, appreciate the fact that this episode is inspired by these three cornerstones of genre storytelling. In that case, "Gramma" is bound to give you an enjoyable 20-minute ride.

