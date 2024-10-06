Clowns get a pretty bad reputation for being creepy. They're just people dressed in colorful costumes, usually with white face paint and a red nose. What's so scary about that? Well, there have been plenty of killer clowns out there in the world of horror. The most infamous horrific clown is, arguably, Pennywise the Dancing Clown from It. Thanks to the 1990s TV miniseries and the late 2010s two-part film adaptations, Pennywise is the perfect representation of creepy clowns. We have Stephen King to thank for creating one of the most terrifying monsters in horror history.

But did you know there's another adaptation of King's killer clown from India? Woh is the lesser-known version of King's It story. Woh's story is based on King's It, but it takes some major liberties. Still, it's time for this underrated adaptation to get the spotlight that it deserves. This show puts the Pennywise character in a whole new light. Sometimes a killer clown doesn't have to be a demon or an alien. A clown can also be the vengeful spirit of a poor soul.

'Woh' Is Inspired by Stephen King's 'It,' but Takes Serious Liberties

Woh is a 1998 Hindi-language horror-thriller TV show. It was 52 episodes long and aired on the Indian Hindi-language television network Zee TV. The first episode aired in January 1998, and the show continued throughout the year until December. Like It, Woh follows seven teens in the town of Panchgani battling an evil force that disguises itself as a clown named Woh (Liliput). After they defeat Woh, they promise to return to their small town as adults if the clown ever returns. Which, of course, he eventually does.

The plot of Woh loosely adapts the second half of the classic horror novel. Raja (Nasir Khan), Ashutosh (Ashutosh Gowarikar), Rahul (Mamik Singh), Julie (Seema Shetty), Shiva (Ankush Mohla), Sanjeev (Anupam Bhattacharya), and Ronnie (Amit Mistry) return home to put an end to the clown's killings. Sanjeev is the only one who doesn't make it back, when Woh kills him before he can reunite with his friends. The rest of the group defeats Woh again, but not for the last time. This is where Woh takes a serious divergence from the original King story.

Audiences can still see the inspiration that was taken from the 1990 miniseries. However, Woh is a brilliant change of pace thanks to the perfect combination of a spooky horror and a captivating thriller. There are a few instances in the series, like in Episode 33, where Woh is talking to himself and he occasionally looks into the camera, seemingly breaking the fourth wall; it's downright unsettling. The show also adds something that It never had: a monster created by society.

The Ending of 'Woh' Works Better

Fans of Stephen King's works know that the endings of his stories are either lackluster or just don't make any sense whatsoever. It was no exception. Let's face it: the true form of a killer clown who feeds off of children's fears is...a shapeshifting alien from outer space who crash-landed on Earth? It makes for a rather disturbing and bizarre ending, but that doesn't exactly make it good. Woh's ending branches away from the original ending of It, and it creates a more complete and satisfying story. The audience gets introduced to a tragic character rather than a monster hiding in the sewers waiting for his next meal.

Woh's origin story isn't as complicated. Instead of being an alien, Woh couldn't be more human. Woh was bullied for his dwarfism, and he later killed himself after being romantically rejected. Years of torment transformed his soul into a vengeful spirit — no aliens needed. Seven years after he is defeated the second time, bad omens begin to appear during the birth of Ashutosh's child, Siddharth (Parzan Dastur). Woh returns by possessing Siddharth. Ashutosh and his friends then discover Woh's tragic past when they find his mother. With her help, they talk Woh into leaving Siddharth's body and finding peace.

The Showrunners of 'Woh' Never Read a Single Word of King's Novel

The showrunners' decision to depart from the canon ending was ultimately the right move for its audience. Showrunners Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto never actually read Stephen King's iconic novel (unless you count Mohla reading the ten-word synopsis on the back of the book). Instead, they took inspiration from the 1990 miniseries, including certain iconic scenes they knew people would look for. The main characters and their personalities were based on the actors' personalities, which made the show feel more genuine. This alternate ending also introduces a new character: Woh's mother. In Woh, a mother's love ends up saving the day rather than a group of kids. Is it a bit cliché? Sure, but is a shapeshifting alien that much better?

In the 1990 miniseries, Pennywise (Tim Curry) looks like a typical circus clown, but there's still something clearly unnatural about his appearance. In the 2017 and 2019 two-part remakes, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) leans further into the idea of a scary killer clown that looks inhuman. He has sharp teeth and deadlights for eyes and can change his form whenever he pleases. Woh takes things in the opposite direction, making him look more human. This not only means that the show could operate on a smaller budget without special effects, but Woh's realistic appearance justifies a fear of clowns. He's not an alien or a monster, but he's just a man. And yes, often, humans are more terrifying than anything supernatural. But, like Woh, they are also deeply flawed and can be misunderstood. Woh might not be an accurate adaptation of Stephen King's book, but it offers an original twist on the antagonist and makes him the most nuanced versions of the character.

You can watch episodes of Woh on Zee TV's YouTube channel.

