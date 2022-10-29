Stephen King is a prolific writer who has transformed the horror genre and often subverted readers’ expectations to create wholly unique stories—aptly earning him the title of the "King of Horror." His work ventures through horror, thrillers, fantasy, crime, and science-fiction-related plots, where, as of 1974, he has written 65 novels and counting through his punctilious daily writing schedule. Because of his cult-like status in the literary world, many of his works have been picked to be adapted to film, often gaining notoriety and success in the horror and psychological thriller genres.

From Rob Reiner to Frank Darabont, many directors have been drawn to Stephen King’s novels and seen their artistic potential for the big screen. It’s fair to say that no other author has had such a reach in the literary and cinematic sphere, who plays with concepts such as the complicated relationship between protagonist and antagonist and his philosophy of including terror, horror, and hate to create successful novels. From the consequences of bringing the dead back to life to a super-fan turning into a villain, Stephen King’s books have transformed into cinematic masterpieces appreciated en massé.

'Pet Sematary' (1989)

Stephen King wrote Pet Sematary in 1983, creating a horror novel inspired by a busy road near his writers-in-residence placement at the University of Maine, which saw his daughter’s cat lose its life. Imagining a world where burying the dead had the potential to bring them back to life became the premise of the novel and subsequent films.

In 1989, the novel was adapted into a film of the same name, following the Creed family (Dale Midkiff, Denise Crosby, Miko Hughes, and Blaze Berdahl) and their move to Maine. Despite multiple warnings not to enter the ancient burial ground beyond the town pet cemetery, Louis (Dale Midkiff) buries the family cat, Church, at the site after he is hit by a truck. When Church shows up at the house the next day, he has become more violent; but despite the warnings, Louis is drawn to the "semetary," with more dire consequences each time. Pet Sematary is technically a zombie movie but artfully takes a step back from the brain-dead undead to create more morbid characteristics through possession.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

"Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption" is Stephen King’s novella written in 1982 that explored prison dichotomy, friendship, and hope and was the basis of the adaptation, The Shawshank Redemption, in 1994. In The Shawshank Redemption, newly convicted Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) arrives in prison after allegedly murdering his wife and her lover. There, he is befriended by Red (Morgan Freeman)—a contraband smuggler serving a life sentence—and the two form a bond.

Across twenty years, viewers experience Andy’s life in prison, where he engages in money laundering and helping other inmates and guards and is battered by sexual and physical assault. However, the film doesn’t linger on Andy and rather paves the way to explore Red’s road to hope and freedom, with Andy being the catalyst. The Shawshank Redemption is masterful in its attempts to humanize those in prison by showing their sense of accountability and a desire for change. The beloved film was awarded a place in the National Film Registry and has remained an icon since its release.

'Carrie' (1976)

Stephen King’s first novel, Carrie, was released in 1974; revolving around the titular star Carrie White—a sixteen-year-old girl ostracized by her peers and her God-fearing mother, who believes her daughter is sinful. The 1976 adaptation pinpoints Carrie’s (Sissy Spacek) journey into madness; from her zealot mother’s (Piper Laurie) fear of her daughter’s potential to sin to the popular kids in school (Nancy Allen, John Travolta, and P.J Soles) and their relentless torment.

When Carrie experiences her first menstrual cycle at school, the bullying continues, but she is noticed and reprimanded by the teacher (Betty Buckley). Determined to get payback for being barred from the prom, the bullies plot their revenge on Carrie while Carrie slowly realizes she has the power of telekinesis. Carrie deviates from traditional occult films through its ability to allow the audience to feel for its villain and is commonly regarded as one of the best adaptations of Stephen King’s novels.

'Apt Pupil' (1998)

A novella published in 1982 as a psychological thriller, "Apt Pupil," is one of Stephen King’s more realistic stories, depicting the complicated relationship with a high school student who becomes enamored with a former Nazi war criminal living a low-key life in America. The 1998 adaptation serves as a vessel for exposing the cruelty of humanity, blending the past with the future. Todd (Brad Renfro) discovers that his neighbor Arthur Denker (Ian McKellen), is actually Kurt Dussander—an ex-commandant of a Nazi concentration camp.

Enthralled by all things Holocaust and fascist, Todd buys Kurt an SS uniform and blackmails him into sharing his experience in the camps, threatening to report him to the authorities if he does not comply. Apt Pupil creates a toxic environment where Todd and Kurt manipulate each other the more time they spend together. The film takes the horrifying reality of Nazism and the Holocaust to create an uncomfortable relationship between an unapologetic Nazi and a budding Neo-Nazi with a morbid curiosity about suffering.

'The Shining' (1980)

Often regarded as the novel that established Stephen King as the notorious horror writer he is known, for now, The Shining documents the downfall of a writer and recovering alcoholic, Jack Torrence, who accepts a job at a hotel, accompanied by his wife and son Danny. Danny has telepathic gifts, and the evil spirits of the hotel take a keen interest in him.

The Shining adaptation stars Jack Nicholson as Jack, Shelley Duvall as his wife Wendy, and Danny Lloyd as their son Danny. As supernatural forces amass, Danny becomes frightened by visions of ghostly figures, and Jack spirals down as he becomes increasingly frustrated with his writer's block and sobriety. The Shining has been quoted as Stephen King’s least favorite adaptation, yet the film remains one of the top horror films of all time. A film about isolation and psychology, The Shining is one of the most iconic Stephen King adaptations.

'Christine' (1983)

One of Stephen King’s most unique stories, Christine toys with the idea of anthropomorphism. A broken and neglected 1958 Plymouth Fury becomes the center of his iconic horror story. The car becomes animated with jealousy and an enraging sense of ownership toward the new owner, Arnie, as they spend more time fixing her up.

The Christine adaptation came merely eight months after the novel and has earned its place as a phenomenon. The film surrounds unpopular teen Arnie (Keith Gordon) and his road to fixing up a car he brought for $250. The Plymouth Fury and Arnie gradually merge into one as Arnie spends more time fixing her up; while his life improves—his eyesight gets better, he changes his dress sense, and he becomes more strong-willed and confident. However, when bad things start occurring to those around him, Arnie realizes that his car has a life of her own.

'It' (2017)

Pennywise the Dancing Clown has become a horror icon, thanks to the horror novel It, allowing for multiple adaptations to be made, each providing a haunting design of a killer clown. The novel explores the dark depths of the town of Derry, where Pennywise lurks, waiting to hunt his victims by exploiting their deepest fears. For seven children, Pennywise disrupts the innocence of childhood, forcing them to face trauma and mature before it's too late.

Vulnerability is a large part of the 2017 adaptation of It, where the Loser’s Club (Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff) is formed after they all realize that they have been terrorized by the same entity, which they called It (Bill Skarsgård). It is one of the most popular films about the loss of innocence in childhood, interweaving trauma and time as the story is spread across two movies.

'The Green Mile' (1999)

Although known for his horror writing, Stephen King has also delved into the magical realism genre with great success, as seen in his novel and subsequent adaptation, The Green Mile. The novel details the experience of death row guard Paul, who becomes fascinated with the shy and usually tall inmate John Coffey while dealing with abrasive new guard Percy, who is determined to antagonize the prisoners before their deaths.

Frank Darabont released his adaptation of the film in 1999, capturing the essence of the kind-hearted Paul Edgecombe (Tom Hanks), and the polite and endearingly shy John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan), who is suspiciously convicted of a gruesome crime despite his auspicious demeanor. Noted as a powerfully moving film that explores heavy themes with an outwardly light touch, The Green Mile envelops viewers and has been considered a classic film since its release.

'The Dead Zone' (1983)

A science-fiction thriller with dangerously unstable characters, The Dead Zone is a unique perspective on brain trauma, where the protagonist, Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken), awakens from a five-year coma with the skills of a clairvoyant: he uses his gifts to save lives.

The Dead Zone adaptation follows the same vein, whereby school teacher Johnny Smith awakens from a coma after five years and discovers that through physical contact, he can see the future and change it. As those around him hear of his talents, Johnny is recruited by Sherif George Bannerman (Tom Skerritt) to investigate local crimes. The Dead Zone inhibits the ability to make viewers forget that it’s a supernatural film through its level of believability, becoming a classic that entertains from start to finish.

'Misery' (1990)

Stephen King’s Misery is one of his rare detours from the supernatural. Three years after its release, the adaptation of the same name arrived, capturing the awkwardly dependent relationship between two characters whom each have the upper hand. In Misery, the film and the novel, Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is a bestselling romance novelist who gets into a car accident and is nursed back to health by Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates)—his number one fan. Paul allows Annie to read his latest manuscript out of appreciation for her help, only for the act to become a catalyst for doom and despair.

Obsessed with the series, Annie demands that Paul remain captive in her home until he gives the main character, Misery, a proper conclusion, erasing her death in the latest novel. Burning his new manuscript that aimed to set his career in new directions, Paul is forced to write a new Misery book while teetering on the edge of Annie’s emotional outbursts. One of Stephen King’s favorite adaptations, Misery, is equally terrifying as it is captivating.

