I recently spoke to Stephen Lang about making the Rodo Sayagues' helmed sequel. While most of our conversation was about Don't Breathe, towards the end of the interview, we talked about James Cameron, the Avatar sequels, and Avatar 5. If you're not aware, Cameron has previously announced that Lang is the villain in all four sequels.

Since I knew he wasn’t going to tell me anything that would spoil the storyline or plot, I decided to ask his reaction to reading the scripts and how Cameron was using technology to help make the sequels. Regarding his reaction after reading the scripts, Lang told me:

“When I finished the last script, I was weeping. I just thought it was so beautiful. Yeah, the final script because he's telling a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was just incredibly moved by it. I hope and I trust and believe that audiences will be, too, because one of the things that he does really, really well is he moves it from the page to the stage in a way that that is very literal. You know what I mean? You really see it. What you read is what you get from him, I think, and more.”

While he wouldn’t reveal what scene was being shot, Lang talked about the way Cameron is using technology and how he is always the smartest guy in the room:

“He's definitely pushing it big time on this one. I'm not giving away any trade secrets to say that, but I remember working on a sequence with him, there was an issue of scale going on. That’s all I’ll say. And it was defeating. It took and brought everything to kind of a halt. There was a problem that no one else recognized except him at the moment. So he had to come up with a solution. Anyway, we basically shut down or started working on something else. The next day, he came to me kind of really excited and said, 'I figured out the algorithm to do this.' He stared this algorithm and I'm looking at him thinking, 'What the hell are you talking about? I have no idea what you're talking about.' But he did. He created a problem ... there was a problem because he wanted a scene, something to happen, and then he solved it. He's been doing that for his entire career. And it's pretty cool, pretty amazing.”

Whenever I have been lucky enough to chat with Cameron about technology, he always demonstrates his vast knowledge on every aspect of the industry and the way VFX intersects with filmmaking. So it is no surprise he's the one who identified the problem and how to solve it.

If you feel like you’ve been hearing about these so-called Avatar sequels for over a decade now, it’s because you have. Ever since the first Avatar went on to become the highest grossing movie of all time (before Avengers: Endgame took the crown for a little while), writer-director James Cameon and producer Jon Landau have been talking about the sequels. If you look at our previous coverage, it was back in October of 2010 we reported he had agreed to shoot Avatar 2 and 3 beginning in late 2011, immediately after he finished the screenplays, which he intended to write in early 2011. He said at the time:

“Because it’s a big piece of business, and I’m trying to map it out as a game plan that stretches forward 10 years.”

Back then the plan was for two sequels and Avatar 2 would arrive in December 2014 and Avatar 3 in December 2015. As you all know, those release dates kept getting pushed, two sequels became four, and many wondered if audiences would ever return to Pandora. Therefore, when production actually began on the Avatar sequels in 2017, with a reported $1 billion dollar budget, fans assumed we’d get our first look at footage within a year or two. That obviously didn’t happen. Perhaps it was because the release date kept getting pushed, or maybe it is due to the way Cameron is again pushing the boundaries of what technology can do and the VFX just aren't ready yet.

While we have still have not seen anything from the Avatar sequels except behind-the-scenes stills from set, the current December 22, 2022 release date actually feels like it will happen. In fact, back in September of last year, Cameron revealed filming on Avatar 2 was complete.

While it is easy to say audiences might not want to return to Pandora, if you know anything about James Cameron and what his films do at the worldwide box office, you know never bet against him.

Look for more from my interview with Stephen Lang next week.

