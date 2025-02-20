Last year, filmmaker Fede Álvarez joined a very select group of directors when he stood at the helm of the latest installment in the beloved Alien franchise. Bringing the sci-fi film series back to its roots, the director’s Alien: Romulus made Xenomorphs horrifying again, terrorizing audiences with the Cailee Spaeny (Civil War) and David Jonsson-led (Murder Is Easy) production. Those of us who have followed Álvarez’s career knew we were in for a treat with his dip into the Alien universe, as the writer and director has long been giving audiences plenty of reasons to leave a nightlight on.

Romulus served as the visionary’s fourth foray into directing, having previously done such in the titles Evil Dead (2013), Don’t Breathe and The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Álvarez also co-wrote the scripts for all four of the titles, pairing with Rodo Sayagues on all but the latter. With each of these productions garnering positive responses from critics and audiences alike, the signs were all there pointing to what Álvarez’s Alien movie would be like. On top of the belief from fans and critics, one of his previous stars also knew that Álvarez’s talent was something incredibly unique that would lend itself to the best of the best.

The actor in question would be Stephen Lang, who starred in Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe, as well as its sequel, Don’t Breathe 2. While chatting with Collider’s Christopher McPherson about his upcoming Prime Video series, House of David, Lang spoke to the type of person and co-worker that he came to know Álvarez as during their time together, explaining:

“I loved working with Fede. From the beginning, I could tell he was charmed in a way — he’s smart, sweet, creative, and highly collaborative. I enjoyed every moment working with him, and I’d say the same about Rodo Sayagues, who worked on Don’t Breathe 2. They make a great team.”

Stephen Lang Says ‘Don’t Breathe’ Was an Unexpected Success