A film is nothing without its reliable character actors. They round out the story, backing the prodigious nature of the movie star and filling in the less-glamorous and overlooked roles in films. Character actors, by definition, specialize in playing eccentric and idiosyncratic roles in support of the anchor that is the leading star. While you may never recall the names of Hollywood's most prominent character actors, you always remember their faces. Character actors never receive the fame and glory of the leading stars, whose faces are proudly shown on the poster; they are never listed on the theater marquee, but they are essential to tying films together, ranging from indie dramas to action blockbusters.

One breakthrough character actor as of late will have many viewers referring to this person as, "the guy who is in Fences, Lady Bird, and Dune. I love that guy!" His name is Stephen McKinley Henderson, one of the most versatile role players in the industry, and a reminder of the importance of the lost art of the character actor.

Stephen McKinley Henderson's Steady Presence on the Stage and as a Character Actor in Film

A classically trained actor, Stephen McKinley Henderson—before popping up in your favorite A24 movie—was a celebrated performer on the stage. A frequent actor in the plays of August Wilson, including Fences, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Jitney, McKinley has received two Tony Award nominations, one for Fences and one for Between Riverside and Crazy. It wasn't until the 2010s that he found his footing as a prolific supporting actor in a variety of films, briefly appearing in the Best Picture-nominated films, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close and Lincoln. In 2016, after appearing in Denzel Washington's screen adaptation of Fences and the sobering Kenneth Lonergan drama, Manchester by the Sea, Henderson was now elevated to premiere character actor status. For most viewers, Henderson's most inspired work came in Greta Gerwig's arrival as a filmmaker, Lady Bird, playing the tender theater instructor, Father Leviatch.

In 2021, Vulture placed Henderson on its list of the 32 greatest character actors working today. "He’s a big man, but he doesn’t take up space," writes Vulture. "He radiates calm and the kind of Zen amusement that laughs at whatever’s most serious." Henderson captures our preconceived notions of what a character actor—one who will never be the lead—looks like. The 74-year-old actor is not a conventionally handsome star, but his unique physicality attributes an everyday likeness to him. His physical appearance, from a distance, is imposing. Once he begins to speak and subsequently express a jovial warmth, his humanity radiates on the screen to a palpable effect. He demands the utmost respect on screen, not through intimidation, but through his seamless ability to immerse himself in the distinct world of the respective film.

Henderson is a naturally avuncular presence on screen, and best of all, audiences of all kinds have experienced his gracious aura. In the tradition of the finest character actors in history, Henderson is a stalwart performer, often appearing in multiple films per year. His filmography comprises a variety of movies across many genres and budgets, and in each film, Henderson demonstrates his versatility. While his comfort zone belongs to the quiet, indie dramas such as Manchester by the Sea, Fences, and the Jennifer Lawrence vehicle, Causeway, Henderson grew in recognition after starring in Dune, where he played Thufir Hawat, the intelligent military strategist and general aid to the House of Atreides. He is set to reprise his role in Dune: Part Two, which opens on March 1, 2024. Despite his amiable on-screen persona, Henderson is unafraid to tackle bizarre projects—just point to his casting in the divisive Ari Aster gonzo horror-comedy, Beau is Afraid, in which he played Joaquin Phoenix's therapist. For what it's worth, he even briefly appeared in Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, perhaps Spike Lee's most bizarre film, which is no understatement.

The Gentle Touch of Stephen McKinley Henderson as a Character Actor in Films Like 'Lady Bird' and 'Dune'

We should be blessed to have Stephen McKinley Henderson. As of late, thanks to publications such as that very Vulture list, the actor has had flowers sent his way. If there is any scene that crystallizes the quiet beauty of Henderson's acting, look no further than a moment in Lady Bird following the performance of the school play. As the play's star, Julie (Beanie Feldstein), mingles with students, teachers, and parents backstage, she can't help but feel unfulfilled. She takes a seat next to Henderson's Father Leviatch, who solemnly remarks, "They didn't understand it," referring to the audience. This line reading could be played purely for laughs, and while it does trigger a mild guffaw, the pathos of this statement resonates profoundly, as this shot of two lonely souls confined in each other's alienation is cut to the rest of the play's cast acting like typical rowdy teens at a restaurant. Lady Bird is a film about teens, particularly Saoirse Ronan's titular protagonist, zipping through this tumultuous period. Henderson's sobering resignation is a rare moment of reflection, but it's packed with sadness.

Major stars and instantly recognizable faces fill out every corner of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, Dune, from Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya to Oscar Isaac; it would be understandable if Stephen McKinley Henderson got lost in the shuffle of the vast stardom and spectacle of the space adventure. On the surface, Henderson, a veteran of August Wilson stage productions and grounded indie dramas, is not equipped for a blockbuster space opera. Even in a style and thematic outlier like Dune, Henderson's role as Thufir Hawat brings an invaluable level of gravitas and theatrical weight to an already sincere story, which captures the identity of the character as the "human computer" for the House of Atreides. However, Villeneuve uses the actor's innate warmth to serve as a watchful guardian over the Atreides family.

Stephen McKinley Henderson's Showcases the Importance of the Character Actor

With the presence of Stephen McKinley Henderson, a film is immediately given an unofficial high standard of quality. He assures a sense of comfort, no matter if he's playing a theater instructor or a personified computer. The actor shows no signs of slowing down. He'll receive plenty of recognition over the next two months thanks to his roles in Dune: Part Two and the upcoming Alex Garland sci-fi thriller, Civil War.

Character actors like McKinley are inherently supplements to the star of the picture, and he has worked with many notable figures, including Denzel Washington, Saoirse Ronan, Joaquin Phoenix, and Timothée Chalamet. Yet, without fail, Henderson manages to become one of the signature elements of each respective film. In Dune, Thufir's "processing" face has vaulted into meme status. Rarely does the film community find the time to appreciate the unheralded effect that character actors provide support for both Oscar-friendly dramas and big-budget blockbusters. If reliable role players like Henderson were not around, these projects would be void of an inexplicable charm and gravitas.