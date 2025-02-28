A first-look image of Stephen Moyer's (True Blood) upcoming TV series, Art Detectives, has been released. First announced in September 2024, the crime drama series follows Moyer’s art-loving Detective Inspector Mick Palmer as he takes on cases of art theft and related crimes. Initially a lone wolf, Palmer gradually forms a partnership with the straight-talking Detective Constable Shazia Malik (played by The Lazarus Project's Nina Singh). With their shared passion and knowledge of the arts, the duo, who both work with the Heritage Crime Unit Police Department, team up to investigate dangerous art-related cases while navigating challenges in their personal lives.

The newly released solo image, courtesy of TV Insider, captures the two lead detectives at a crime scene, piecing together clues and collecting evidence. In the photo, Moyer’s Palmer closely examines a white sheet of paper while Singh’s Malik stands ready with a polyethylene evidence bag to secure it. Per the outlet, the image was taken from the pilot episode, which will also show the moment when Palmer meets Malik. “Mick sees in her a sort of ambitious, young, kindred spirit, and he asks her to come and join him. And it’s the first time that he’s sort of let anybody in,” Moyer shared with TV Insider. He also detailed the events leading up to the scene, explaining; “Palmer and Malik are there because of what’s happening within the case of fraud or art, and they stumble upon things. Through good detective work, they find out that there’s a body.”

Palmer and Malik will tackle numerous murder cases together, but their dynamic will also bring a touch of lightheartedness to the series. Their contrasting personalities will create a fun balance — while Malik is charismatic and outspoken, Palmer is more reserved, a reflection of personal struggles. “He’s kind of broken, but nobody sees it,” Moyer revealed. Beyond solving crimes, the series will explore Palmer’s personal life, including a budding romance with museum curator Rosa (Sarah Alexander) and his complicated relationship with his father, Ron (Larry Lamb), a notorious forger.

Who Is Making 'Art Detectives'?

Image via AcornTV

Art Detectives comes from AMC Networks’ popular international streamer, Acorn TV, and is produced by Acorn Media Enterprises, Dynamic Television, and Black Dog Television. The series is penned by a writing team that includes Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paul Powell, Emma Goodwin (Episode 3), and Kitty Percy (Episode 4), with Declan O’Dwyer and Jennie Paddon directing.

Moyer also serves as an executive producer alongside Paul Powell, who previously teased what fans can expect from the show: “We can’t wait for viewers to meet and fall in love with Mick and Shazia as they deal with priceless artworks, devious forgeries, and obsessive collectors. Not to mention theft, revenge, and murder!”

Art Detectives will premiere on AcornTV on June 9, 2025.

Source: TV Insider