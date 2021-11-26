Stephen Sondheim, the award-winning American lyricist and composer, has died at the age of 91. The composer was known for his contributions to such iconic musicals as West Side Story, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Into The Woods, among others. He was widely considered one of the most influential figures in 20th-century musical theatre and is often credited for reinvigorating the American musical genre.

The songwriting titan is said to have passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, November 26 – in his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. His death was announced by F. Richard Pappas, his lawyer and friend, who described Sondheim's passing as unexpected and sudden. The music legend is said to have celebrated Thanksgiving with his friends and family a day before he passed away. His death no doubt comes as a shock and loss for the American theatre industry, as well as Hollywood at large.

Sondheim was born on March 22, 1930, in New York City. He grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan before relocating to a farm in Doylestown, Pennsylvania after his parents’ divorce. Young Sondheim was mentored by iconic playwright Oscar Hammerstein who was like a surrogate father to Sondheim and also a great influence on his love for the theatre. The lyricist later returned to New York and eventually made his mark on Broadway with early successes on Saturday Night, Gypsy, and West Wide Story in the 1950s. He went on to write A Funny Thing Happened on the Way To The Forum which won the 1962 Tony Award for Best Musical, and Sunday in The Park with George which earned him the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Over the course of his career, he was the recipient of nine Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Tony), eight Grammy Awards, an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1990, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Image via CBS

Sondheim was highly praised for his intelligent and bold lyrics and versatile style, as well as the artful manner in which his works blended music and story. His musical aesthetic was instantly recognizable, and his works have gone on to be considered industry powerhouses and have stood the test of time. Though he's known for his influence on Broadway, he also published a series of cryptic crosswords puzzles in New York Magazine in 1968 and 1969. In 2010, he released his memoir Finishing the Hat: Collected Lyrics (1954-1981) with Attendant Comments, Principles, Heresies, Grudges, Whines, and Anecdotes. The memoir was met with critical acclaim and overall positive reviews, a testament to the diversity of his talent and intellect. In addition to the upcoming adaptation of West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg, Sondheim's 1981 musical Merrily We Roll Along is set to become a film adapted by director Richard Linklater, with a release date yet to be announced.

The legendary composer and lyricist is survived by his husband, Jeffrey Romley, and half-brother, Walter Sondheim. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.

