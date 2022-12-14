Stephen Boss, known to his fans as tWitch, DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and fan-favorite on So You Think You Can Dance, passed away on December 13. He was forty years old.

Allison Holker, his wife, confirmed the sad news with a statement:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss, a dancer, choreographer, and DJ, was part of the dance groups Breed OCLA and Chill Factor Crew. He had two dancing roles in Blades of Glory and Hairspray and was a competitor on the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance, the runner-up behind Joshua Allen. After the show, Boss was a guest judge and guest on So You Think You Can Dance for multiple seasons, taught dance classes and workshops worldwide, and had roles in the movies Magic Mike XXL, Step Up 3D, and Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming. In 2013, he performed on the show Dancing with the Stars and one year later, he took the position of guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a role he kept until the show's end in 2022. He also served as the show's executive producer from 2020 until the show's end.

Image via The Ellen Degeneres Show

Boss wed his wife, Holker in 2013, a fellow dancer who was also on So You Think You Can Dance. The two hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings and just recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to express their condolences and sadness over the loss of someone who they described as a great person and for many, their inspiration to start dancing.

Our thoughts go out to Stephen's family and loved ones during this difficult time.