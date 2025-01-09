A grieving mother has some choice words for a grieving widow. It's been an exceptionally opinionated week following the news of Allison Holker's new memoir. In the promotion of her tell-all, the former So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars alum revealed some information regarding the secrets of her late husband, Stephen 'Twitch' Boss. With the immense fallout regarding Holker's intentions, now it's Boss' mother who has something to say.

Connie Boss Alexander took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on the situation. And she is adamantly not standing behind anything that Allison Holker has claimed. Like many in 'tWitch's camp, she does not condone her former daughter-in-law's recent allegations.

Connie Boss Alexander is 'Appalled'

With immense push back from all parties, Connie Boss Alexander is weighing in and flatly sharing her feelings. In both the image and text, she wrote, "Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this."

The grieving mother continued, "For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren. But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor."

Allison Holker has alleged that she found a "cornucopia" of drugs in the days leading up to her late husband's funeral. Additionally, she shared information that she found in his private journals. Holker's claim is that she intends for others to reach out and seek help. Those close to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, his friends and family, feel otherwise. Until the memoir is officially released on February 4th, there is bound to be further speculation and contradictory statements. So You Think You Can Dance is available to stream on Hulu.

Your changes have been saved So You Think You Can Dance Release Date July 20, 2005 Cast Leah Remini Seasons 18 Story By Simon Fuller Writers Simon Fuller Network FOX Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+ , Hulu , Prime Video Directors Simon Fuller Showrunner Mary Murphy Expand

Watch on Hulu