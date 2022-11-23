Back in 1998, Chris Columbus’ film Stepmom hit the scene, and while it may not be a film about Thanksgiving it’s a perfect film to watch ahead of the holiday. The setting alone with its vibrant orange and yellow leaves and cozy bundle-up feeling checks off all the boxes to satisfy the autumnal aesthetic. But it’s not just the visual aspect that makes Stepmom a must-watch for Thanksgiving, it’s the story within it.

What Is 'Stepmom' About?

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Stepmom tells the story of Jackie (Susan Sarandon), a divorced mother of two children, and Isabel (Julia Roberts), the fiancé of Jackie’s ex-husband Luke (Ed Harris) and the stepmother to their children. At first glance, the film comes off as a typical “old vs new” type of story and seems almost surface-level, like something we’ve seen before. But it quickly takes a turn when Jackie finds out she has terminal cancer. Jackie and Isabel are forced to put their differences aside for the sake of the kids, which proves difficult for everyone involved but thus begins one of the most beautiful friendship stories.

But what is it that makes Stepmom essential viewing during the Thanksgiving holiday season?

'Stepmom' Shows the Strength of Friendship

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

As mentioned previously, Stepmom tells a beautiful story of friendship between its two leads. What starts as a very rocky relationship that neither woman is particularly interested in, becomes a pivotal piece of their lives. Swapping wisdom, fears for the future and general advice – Isabel and Jackie develop a great understanding of one another despite the differences they originally had. Sure the relationship isn’t perfect by the film’s end, but that isn’t important, it’s the fact that there is effort showed and genuine respect that comes to grow between them.

The most notable scene between them happens towards the end of the movie when the two come together for dinner and in a tear-jerking conversation layout everything on the table. From Isabel sharing her admiration for Jackie’s parenting to Jackie sharing her fears of being forgotten, there’s not a dry eye left in the house. It becomes clear then that Jackie doesn’t have much longer and tells Isabel that while she’ll always have the kids' past, Isabel now has their future. It’s a beautiful, albeit gut-wrenching moment between the two that perfectly closes the chapter of their journey throughout the film.

But there are more relationships aside from the one between Jackie and Isabel that are equally important and that’s the relationship between Isabel, Anna (Jenna Malone), and Ben (Liam Aiken) — but especially Anna and Isabel. The two are shown to have a rocky relationship from the very beginning, with Anna being cold and unwilling to give Isabel a chance. It’s one of the best parts of the film due to how realistic Anna’s hostility feels, and it makes the ultimate turnaround in their relationship all the more special.

It isn’t an easy adjustment but seeing the two genuinely try with one another is a heartwarming addition. It’s a reminder that sometimes you just need to let down that barrier and let people in, and it’s exactly what happens between the two of them. Once the initial distaste towards Isabel melts away and Anna begins to learn more about her, she’s more open to talking with her and coming to her for advice. It’s this relationship in specific that turns around Jackie and Isabel’s own and allows the former to come to peace with the inevitable.

'Stepmom' Explores Coming to Terms With Grief & Loss

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Film as a whole touches on grief and loss and the impact it has on those affected by it quite often, and while that may seem like a damper of a topic for the holidays, Stepmom takes quite a gentle yet effective approach to the topic. Obviously, throughout the film, there’s a deep sense of denial all across the board. From Jackie not being able to believe that after all the sacrifices she’s made for her kids she won’t be around to see them grow up, to Ben and Anna struggling to come to terms with the idea of losing their mom, to Isabel realising she’ll be their full-time stepmother and learning how to navigate that. It’s a hard thing to swallow, but it’s done so immensely well.

The topic of grief and loss is never one that feels overly exploited or shoved down your throat, in fact, it’s handled quite delicately and beautifully. The most notable example is after Jackie tells Ben and Anna that she’s sick, resulting in the girl storming off. That night, the three share a sweet song and dance to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” which is one of the highlights of the film. A scene that could have very easily been gut-wrenching and relentlessly sad to watch, became a beautiful bonding moment between mother and children.

The entirety of the movie takes that approach — with such a heavy topic you might expect to feel bogged down by the weight of it the entire runtime, but that’s necessarily the case. Sure it’s not inherently cheery, but it does have its moments, and the true heartache doesn’t kick in until the end of the film. Even then, as the story grows deeper and heavier, it still holds a strangely peaceful aspect to it. The entirety of the Christmas morning sequence at the end of the film, while definitely worthy of the tears it causes, doesn't feel exploitative of the inevitable fate of Jackie’s character. It feels like a very raw and real conversation between herself and her kids, and it’s a beautiful ending to the film. Even more so when she invites Isabel into the family photo in the final scene, showing that the two have truly come to peace with one another.

Stepmom may not be a film centered around Thanksgiving but for a holiday that’s all about being grateful and spending time with loved ones, it’s a pretty perfect one to watch during the holiday. It weaves a stunning story that will make you reflect on your relationships and be even more grateful for those around you. It is a touching reminder that life is short and we have to cherish every moment. And really, isn’t that the lesson we all need this time of year?