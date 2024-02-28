The Big Picture Sterling K. Brown has started filming a new series with Dan Fogelman.

Fogelman shared a photo of Brown on set through a camera monitor.

The duo previously worked together on This Is Us , now reuniting for a mysterious new show.

The This Is Us reunion we've been waiting for is happening on the set of Dan Fogelman's new Hulu show. The project whose details, including the title, are being kept under wraps began today as Sterling K. Brown shot his first scenes. Folgeman and Brown worked together on NBC's hit show This Is Us from 2016 until the show ended in 2022 after six tear-jerking seasons. Fogelman shared a photo on his X (formerly Twitter) account that shows him watching Brown through a camera monitor. The image on the monitor shows Brown outdoors wearing casual attire in what appears to be a scene of the character strolling down the street. The caption on the post reads "Day one. Here we go" with Brown tagged on it.

Details about the project have been closely guarded, but some descriptions that have been released tease a political drama. Apart from Brown, the show also stars James Marsden (Jury Duty, Dead to Me) who plays the President of the universe the show is set in. Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) was added to the cast, and she will play a character who is described as a political force and works behind the scenes. Finally, Sarah Shahi (Chicago Fire, Sex/Life, Red White and Royal Blue) plays a therapist who deals with the rich and powerful while keeping secrets of her own.

Fogelman is widely known for his work on This Is Us as the creator, but has written and produced some other high-profile projects. He is an Executive Producer on Hulu's hit show Only Murders In the Building, co-created and executive produced Fox’s drama Pitch, and created and executive produced the ABC comedy The Neighbors. This project reunites him with Brown who also serves as an Executive Producer alongside Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Steve Beers.

What Else Has Sterling K. Brown Been in Recently?

Brown is fresh off his Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Clifford Ellison in American Fiction. He plays a plastic surgeon and brother to the film’s protagonist, Thelonious Ellison (Jeffrey Wright). After divorcing his wife, Cliff comes out, something that estranges him from his family. The role allows the exploration of intersectionality between Black and Queer identities.

All six seasons of This Is Us are available to stream on Netflix. See the new image from Brown and Fogelman's upcoming untitled series below.

