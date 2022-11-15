This week, Apple TV+ is releasing some content directed at a younger audience through the animated series Interrupting Chicken. The show aims to inspire kids to read and find joy in creative writing. In order to tease the upcoming cute and heartfelt adventure, the streamer shared with Collider an exclusive clip that perfectly encapsulates how the episodes are going to go down. The series features voice work from Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), and the series premieres this Friday.

Labeled as a “preschool series,” Interrupting Chicken follows Piper, a young bird who is so passionate about stories that she can’t help but interrupt her parents during story time as her imagination starts to run wild. The clip showcases the fact that Piper also lets her imagination take physical shape by using whatever she can in the real world to make what she sees in her mind’s eye come to life.

This involves building up a book fort complete with towers and a draw bridge, an exercise that gets stimulated by her father (Brown). In addition, the clip shows that Piper’s younger brother also has a knack for coming up with his own adventurous world, but of course, that sometimes ends up fueling sibling rivalry – the best kind, though.

Image via Apple TV+

Interrupting Chicken Has Roots on Famous Kids' Stories from TV and Books

Interrupting Chicken is developed by Ron Holsey, who previously wrote for the recent versions of Sesame Street and Curious George. Holsey adapts the story from the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning children’s book series written by author and illustrator David Ezra Stein. The series is part of an Apple TV+ initiative to make kids fall in love with storybooks.

Aside from Brown, the voice cast for Interrupting Chicken also features Juliet Donenfeld (Pete the Cat) as Piper, Mary Farber (Parks and Recreation) as Mom, Maximus Riegel (Klaus) as Benjamin, Luke Lowe (Big City Greens) as Duckston, and Jakari Fraser (Spidey and His Amazing Friends) as Theodore.

Apple TV+ premieres Interrupting Chicken on November 18. You can watch the clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: