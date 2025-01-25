Could Sterling K. Brown star in another Marvel movie? That’s what the actor, best known for his role as Randall Pearson in the NBC series, This Is Us, hopes. In an interview with Variety, head of his new show, Paradise, the star broke down everything, from leaving his This is Us character behind, to turning a role down in the hit Prime Video series The Boys, as well as his time in Marvel. Brown had a brief role in the first Black Panther film as N’Jobu, the father of Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), brother to T’Chaka, uncle to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

His part, though small in screen time, is the linchpin for Killmonger’s aggression towards the people of Wakanda and their secretive ways. N'Jobu was a member of the War Dogs sent out into the world to collect information about global security in order to reinforce Wakanda’s. He was killed by T'Chaka after he was found smuggling vibranium out of Wakanda. With the introduction of the multiverse, and having seen multiple versions of the same characters already (The Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, etc…) Brown is on the right track when he says, “I feel like Marvel should be like Law & Order—after a certain number of years, you gotta reset, you get to come back.”

There is both a running joke regarding just about every actor under the sun in Hollywood has guest starred in Law and Order in some fashion, but that every so often, actors with guest starring roles in earlier seasons, such as SVU’s Kelli Giddish, end up invited back for a longer stint as a recurring or regular character. With that logic, Brown pleads, “I would love to come back to the Marvel universe, absolutely. Please have me back. Please, please. Thank you.”

Sterling K. Brown On Leaving 'This Is Us's Randall Pearson Behind

Brown played one of three siblings on the acclaimed NBC series This is Us. He starred along Justin Hartley (Tracker), Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore (A Walk to Remember), and Milo Ventimiglia (Gilmore Girls). The story of the Pearson family is told in multiple timelines in the past, present and future. Randall struggled significantly with anxiety, one of the rare depictions of men struggling with an anxiety disorder in media. However, Brown explains to Variety that even as he looks back on his role as Randall with fondness (including in a rewatch podcast he does with Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan), he doesn't want to put himself into a box. “I have no desire to make people think I am something other than what I am," he says, "I’m a very flawed, very silly human being, but comfortable with being flawed and comfortable with being silly." He goes onto explain:

"And if you want to put something on me, make sure you’re putting it on a canvas that is not already biased, for better or for worse. I’m gonna tell you exactly who I am, and either you choose to roll or you choose not to,”

His new show, Paradise, is from This Is Us showrunner, Dan Fogelman. The difference between his two characters, Randall and Xavier, according to Brown is that, "Randall was sadder, I think Xavier is angrier, and anger is the emotion that I think that people latch on to in order to not feel sad." The show follows the head of Secret Service, Xavier Collins (Brown) for President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), only shortly after, the President is found dead.

Paradise premieres on January 28 on Hulu and ABC. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.