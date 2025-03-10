Actor Sterling K. Brown has been entertaining audiences for years, playing a wide range of characters across genres on both the small and big screen, starting with a number of small roles on some hit TV shows. His starring roles on television include Randall Pearson in the hit drama This Is Us, and he's also appeared in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. Most recently, he starred in the acclaimed Hulu drama Paradise, which reunited him with Dan Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us. His talent has been recognized with three Emmy Awards and one Golden Globe, and 2024 brought his first Oscar nomination.

Although Brown is perhaps best known for his role as Randall in This Is Us, he's also had quite a film career, from Marvel films to acclaimed dramas. And he rarely plays the same type of character twice. Each role is a testament to Brown's talent and range as an actor, and each leaves audiences wondering what he'll do next.

10 'The Rhythm Section' (2020)

Directed by Reed Morano

When Stephanie’s (Blake Lively) parents and siblings are killed in a plane crash, it sets her on a journey to uncover the truth about what happened in The Rhythm Section. She learns that the crash wasn’t an accident and turns to a former CIA agent for help finding those responsible. Brown plays Marc Serra (Brown), another CIA agent who runs a private firm. The movie was based on the novel of the same name.

The Rhythm Section is a flawed and predictable but still entertaining revenge thriller, along the lines of similar female-driven spy stories like the classic La Femme Nikita. Stephanie is realistic in her missteps and struggles, as opposed to the tough, nearly invincible character another film might present. But Brown is among the film’s strengths, even if his screen time is limited. He’s right at home in the role of a spy, and there’s more to his character than it seems.