In the trailer for Hulu's new political drama, Paradise, actor Sterling K. Brown plays Xavier Collins, the head of the President's Secret Service detail — and the prime suspect in the President's murder. This marks the second time that Brown has teamed up with Dan Fogelman, creator of This Is Us, where Brown played Randall Pearson. Both Paradise and This Is Us, along with Brown's earlier work, highlight his impressive range and talent, but it was his portrayal as Christopher Darden in FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story that made Brown a household name and cemented his reputation as one of the best actors working today.

Sterling K. Brown Dazzles in 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

The first season of American Crime Story focuses on the infamous 1995 trial of O.J. Simpson (Cuba Gooding Jr.), a case that took the world by storm. Sterling K. Brown plays Christopher Darden, one of the prosecutors in the case against Simpson for the double homicide of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Brown masterfully portrays Darden's internal struggle as he navigates the racial tensions and moral dilemmas of one of the most high-profile trials in American history. What makes his performance so compelling is his ability to simultaneously demonstrate strength and vulnerability, whether it's in the courtroom or quieter moments behind the scenes, working closely with co-prosecutor Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson).

The series also portrays Darden as a man torn between his duty to the justice system, his staunch belief in the evidence, and his personal identity as a Black man prosecuting a hero of the Black community, especially in the city of Los Angeles. This inner conflict is powerfully depicted in the series through a handful of intense scenes Darden shares with Johnnie Cochran (Courtney B. Vance), as well as in moments with Darden's friends and neighbors, who all have different views on Simpson's guilt. Brown's immense talent brings Darden to life with authenticity, which is a daunting task, considering how familiar he was to so many people who already thought they knew him from the massive coverage of the case and trial.

Playing Christopher Darden Gave Sterling K. Brown a Different Perspective About the O.J. Simpson Trial