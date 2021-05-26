The film will mark the feature writing and directing debut of Adamma Ebo, whose twin sister will produce.

Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown and Black Monday ace Regina Hall are teaming up to produce and star in the megachurch movie Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, which is being produced by newly-crowned Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

Brown will play Lee-Curtis Childs, the pastor of a prominent Southern Baptist megachurch, and Hall will play his wife, Trinity Childs. Together, they rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Honk for Jesus will mark the feature writing and directing debut of Adamma Ebo, whose twin sister Adanne Ebo is among the producing team, which makes this story twice as cool. The film will be shot in a faux-documentary style, as the Ebo twins plan to take a satirical look at megachurch culture.

Kaluuya will produce Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul under his 59% banner along with Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow, as well as Kara Durrett and Adanne Ebo. Pinky Promise is financing and producing the film, which saw its screenplay selected for the 2019 Sundance Screenwriting Intensive before being voted to the 2019 Hit List.

Brown won an Emmy for his breakout turn in the acclaimed limited series American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson, which led to a starring role on NBC's hit drama This Is Us. His feature credits are also impressive, ranging from blockbusters such as Black Panther and Frozen 2 to acclaimed indie films like Waves.

Hall has been doing stellar work opposite Don Cheadle on Showtime's comedy series Black Monday, and she recently appeared among the starry ensemble of Tate Taylor's Breaking News in Yuba County. Up next for Hall is a role alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu's high-profile limited series Nine Perfect Strangers in addition to Amazon's occult drama Master.

I'm excited to see this pairing on the big screen, and hopefully, Honk for Jesus will be ready in time to make some noise at Sundance next year. The festival will be held both virtually and in person, and personally I can't wait to get back to Utah and watch some movies with an audience full of die-hard film fans again.

