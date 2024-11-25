Like five robotic lions combining to form a giant robot, the cast of Amazon MGM Studios' Voltron is coming together. Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, and John Kim have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action anime adaptation. Henry Cavill and newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye have already been cast.

So far, plot and character details are being kept under wraps for the film, which will begin shooting in Australia in December. However, it does not seem that the film's cast will be portraying Voltron's classic 1980s lineup of Keith, Pidge, Lance, Hunk, and Princess Allura, the five heroes who pilot the lions that combine into the universal defender Voltron. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Dodgeball, Red Notice) shared a video with Voltron fans at last month's VoltCon, stating "I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron. In this film, we're going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots. We've reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we're going to stay true to...those iconic elements that you love, that I love. And I'm so excited to share it with you."

Who Are the New Stars of 'Voltron'?

Close

Brown won fame, acclaim, and Emmys for his roles as Christopher Darden on American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, and as Randall Pearson on NBC's successful melodrama This Is Us. Last year, he was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in American Fiction, and has also starred in the films Black Panther, The Predator, and The Rhythm Section. He recently starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the science fiction film Atlas, and will next star in two Hulu series: the thriller Paradise and the historical drama Washington Black. A popular singer-songwriter and TV personality, Ora has also acted in the Fifty Shades of Grey films, Detective Pikachu, and Descendants: The Rise of Red. She will next be seen alongside Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro in the thriller Tin Soldier. Australian actor Kim has starred in The Librarians, 9-1-1, and The Last Thing He Told Me. He is currently headlining Prime Video's reboot of Cruel Intentions.

In addition to directing, Thurber also wrote the film's script with Ellen Shanman. He will also produce with Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, Bob Koplar, and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

Voltron will begin filming next month in Australia; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.