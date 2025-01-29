Megan Park has found her next big project after the success of her coming-of-age film My Old Ass, and it involves some familiar faces. The writer-director will be reuniting with Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment banner for the new YA drama Sterling Point, which just received a series order at Prime Video. She'll wear a lot of hats on the show as the creator, director, and executive producer, while also co-showrunning with help from two genre stalwarts in Gossip Girl and Runaways duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. It's set to be produced under LuckyChap's first-look television deal with Amazon MGM Studios — who also acquired My Old Ass out of Sundance last year.

Details about Sterling Point are being kept under wraps at this time, other than the fact that it will be a YA series. With Schwartz and Savage in tow, Park has a ton of firepower at her disposal to make the next big hit in that arena. In addition to helming Runaways with Savage, Schwartz was also a showrunner on The O.C. and would later join forces with Chris Fedak on Chuck. Savage has been with him most of the way, co-creating The O.C. and taking up showrunning duties on the original Gossip Girl while joining him as a producer on the reboot, Hart of Dixie, Looking for Alaska, The CW's Nancy Drew, and, most recently, Apple TV+'s City on Fire, among other things. Their experience will be a boon to Park, for whom this will mark her first series production after helming My Old Ass and her first film, The Fallout, starring Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler.

After finding success both on the festival circuit and then on streaming, Park is more than happy to be back with the production company and distributor that believed in her Sundance breakout in the first place. "I am so thrilled to be partnering with LuckyChap and Amazon again after such an incredible journey making My Old Ass together,” she said. “The trust they have in my world-building is every creator's dream. I feel honored to be working alongside two of the best in the business, Stephanie and Josh, who are masters at their craft. Together, we’re having the best time making something we really love, and hope audiences will love too." For Amazon's television head Vernon Sanders, the murderer's row of creative talent and the widespread appeal of their idea is what has him excited, adding how "The series speaks to young audiences while tackling themes that we think will resonate with all age groups..."

Park Found Widespread Acclaim for 'My Old Ass'

Close

Initially focusing on acting with roles in The Secret Life of an American Teenager and What If, Park began working behind the camera with music videos and short films before hitting new heights with My Old Ass. The film, which starred Maisy Stella as the teenage Elliott and Aubrey Plaza as her older self trying to warn her about what's to come in her life and love, is Certified Fresh with a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, including an 8/10 from Collider's Ross Bonaime. It also earned Park a few accolades, including nominations from the Directors and Writers Guilds and the Independent Spirit Awards, along with a Critic's Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy Movie. Even in a stacked year for movies, Park's second feature managed to stand out as one of the best with a breakout performance from Stella, all of which inspires confidence in what Sterling Point will bring.

Sterling Point is still early in the process at Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the series as it comes out.