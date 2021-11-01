Everyone’s favorite teenager, Steve Buscemi, dressed up in his iconic 30 Rock undercover costume for Halloween and took to his stoop in Brooklyn to pass out candy. Buscemi was a sight to behold in the Park Slope neighborhood, and not just because it’s Steve Buscemi, but because he wore the famous outfit from his character’s getup in the show’s 2012 episode entitled, “The Private Investigator." In the episode, Buscemi’s character attempts to trick high school students into thinking he is one of them by dressing like a high schooler and using the ever young and cool phrase, “how do you do, fellow kids?”

Those that were participating in the neighborhood’s trick or treat were definitely met with a huge treat when Buscemi appeared in his character’s red tracksuit, backward red baseball hat, and a gray T-shirt that simply says, “Music Band." Buscemi even had his skateboard over his shoulder, ready to go. The actor even went above and beyond by making it a special night for several fans that were able to take selfies with him.

Image via TBS

RELATED: '30 Rock': The 7 Best Liz Lemon Episodes

30 Rock was an NBC comedy created by Tina Fey that aired between 2006 and 2013 with a star-studded lineup that included the cast of Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer. The show also included an incredible lineup of one-off and returning guest stars such as Buscemi, Jason Sudeikis, Carrie Fisher, and even Oprah Winfrey. The show was centered around a fictional live comedy show that Fey wrote based on her experience writing for Saturday Night Live. If you haven’t checked it out, it’s available on Netflix and Hulu for binging and comes highly suggested.

Check out the lucky fan photos Buscemi took with fellow kids below.

KEEP READING: The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 3 Stuck the Landing With a Healthy Helping of Humanity The FX supernatural mockumentary show successfully reminded us of everything we love about these disaster vampires.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email