Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has found the team that he'll return to HBO with. Following the success of his four-season Emmy juggernaut about the dysfunctional Roy family's struggle for control of their media empire, he'll make his feature directorial debut with a previously-announced, yet-untitled film now set to premiere on the network this spring. The project now has a quartet of stars at the top of the call sheet, including Oscar and Emmy nominee Steve Carell, alongside Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef. Filming is slated to begin this month in Park City, Utah.

Expectations are understandably high for what Armstrong is cooking up next. Succession concluded back in 2023 with 75 Emmy nominations and 19 wins under its belt along with status as a cultural phenomenon. Armstrong also brings a bit of film experience to the table, having previously earned an Oscar nomination alongside Armando Iannucci and Tony Roche for In the Loop in 2010. Although little is known about his new movie, the general premise of four billionaire friends gathering amid a massive global financial crisis sounds like another fitting critique of capitalism after covering the bitter squabbles of the Roy children as they try to set themselves up to take over Waystar RoyCo upon their father's death.

Armstrong also penned the screenplay and will serve as an executive producer in addition to his work in the director's chair. Roche will reunite with him as an executive producer as well, alongside Frank Rich, Lucy Prebble, Jon Brown, Will Tracy, Mark Mylod, and Jill Footlick. Notably, this isn't the creator's only project in the works at HBO, as he's also attached on the production end to I May Destroy You helmer and star Michaela Coel's new project, First Day on Earth. Regarding getting the chance to work with another strong cast and flex his filmmaking muscles under HBO once more, Armstrong said in a statement, "I’m intrigued to discover whether being around so many brilliant actors and directors on Succession has in any way rubbed off on me. Let’s hope so. I’m grateful to Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, and the whole HBO team for backing this film so wholeheartedly and helping me pull together a dream team of cast and crew.”

What Has the 'Succession' Creator's New Cast Done Lately?