The Big Picture Steve Carell to star with Tina Fey in new Netflix series The Four Seasons, a reimagining of a 1981 comedy film.

Carell has been busy post-The Office with feature films, animated franchises, TV shows, and Broadway productions.

Written and directed by Alan Alda, The Four Seasons centers around married couples vacationing together each season.

Tina Fey's new Netflix series The Four Seasons will feature a Date Night reunion. Steve Carell will star alongside Fey in the upcoming comedy series. Carell has been tapped as the male lead of the series, which is a reimagining of the 1981 comedy film. Both Carell and Fey's roles are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Carell has stayed busy since departing The Office in 2011. He has starred in a wide array of feature films, including Crazy Stupid Love, The Big Short, Battle of the Sexes, Vice, and Foxcatcher, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for playing murderous chemical heir John du Pont. He has also been the focal point of the blockbuster animated franchise Despicable Me, playing the soft-hearted supervillan Gru. In recent years, he returned to TV with Apple's The Morning Show, the Netflix comedy series Space Force, and the Hulu thriller miniseries The Patient. He is slated to lend his voice to both IF and Despicable Me 4 this year, and took to the stage in a well-received Broadway production of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya.

What is 'The Four Seasons'?

Written and directed by M*A*S*H's Alan Alda, The Four Seasons centers around Jack and Kate Burroughs (Alda and Carol Burnett), who vacation every season with two other married couples (played by Len Cariou, Sandy Dennis, Jack Weston, and Rita Moreno). The film is divided into four sections, each depicting one season of the year, over which the couples banter, fight, break up, and make up. The film was scored using the Antonio Vivaldi violin concerti of the same name; the movie's success helped revive interest in Vivaldi. The film was a hit at the box office, making $50 million USD on a $6.5 million budget, and earned good notices from critics; it currently holds a 76% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also spun off a short-lived 1984 TV series of the same name; Alda guest-starred in one episode.

The Four Seasons will be executive produced by Fey, Lang Fisher (Never Have I Ever), Tracey Wigfield (Great News), David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond. Alda (who guest starred on several episodes of 30 Rock with Fey as Jack Donaghy's biological father) and Marissa Bregman will produce. Fey, Fisher and Wigfield, who all worked together on 30 Rock, will write the series.

The Four Seasons is slated to begin production later this year; no release date has yet been set.