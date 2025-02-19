Steve Carell's new HBO comedy just got a new addition to its cast. According to Deadline, Danielle Deadwyler will be seen in the comedy project. Deadwyler will step into the shoes of the head of the English Department at the school the television series will take place at. The character will serve as a direct contrast with the one played by Steve Carell. The untitled show will consist of ten episodes for its first season. The premise of the series will be centered around Steve Carell's character, who will have a complicated relationship with his daughter, played by Charly Clive.

Danielle Deadwyler has been enjoying the best year of her career. The artist was recently seen as Brenda in I Saw the TV Glow, the acclaimed drama about two young students attempting to figure out who they are. After that, Deadwyler appeared as Berniece Charles in The Piano Lesson. The Netflix drama directed by Malcolm Washington served as a screen adaptation of the successful play written by August Wilson. Danielle Deadwyler was seen on the streaming platform once again thanks to Carry-On. The thrilling story about a young TSA officer who is blackmailed into a dangerous situation turned out to be a hit for Netflix.

Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are developing the upcoming series for HBO. Lawrence has been involved with recent Apple TV+ hits such as Shrinking and Ted Lasso. The writers are ready to allow Steve Carell to shine in an acclaimed television show after the actor cemented his comedy legacy thanks to his role as Michael Scott in The Office. More than a decade after that smash hit came to a close, Carell is ready to steal the spotlight in the studio that is currently working on new seasons of The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.

The 'Ted Lasso' Connection