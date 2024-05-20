The Big Picture Steve Carell to star in new HBO comedy series produced by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

Project set on a college campus, with Carell playing an author navigating a complicated relationship with his daughter.

Carell's diverse career includes iconic roles in The Office, Despicable Me, and dramatic turns in Beautiful Boy and Vice.

Steve Carell has found his next project, with the acclaimed performer attached to star in a new comedy series for HBO. The project will be produced by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, who have plenty of experience with turning new television concepts into successful series. Carell will also serve as an executive producer for the title, which is being described as single-camera story that will take place on a college campus, where the actor will step into the shoes of an author that has a complicated relationship with his daughter. The stage has been set for one of the most beloved actors in the history of television to return.

Steve Carell is known for portraying Michael Scott in The Office, the beloved American version of the BBC comedy. The character led the series for years, getting into trouble with Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer). In recent years, Carell has been busy with the Despicable Me franchise, a series of animated movies that tell the story of a man who leaves his life as a villain behind him in order to raise his adoptive children. The next installment in the series, Despicable Me 4, is scheduled to hit the big screen later this summer.

When it comes to the other producers attached to the upcoming HBO production, Bill Lawrence was one of the showrunners of Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ series about the titular soccer coach portrayed by Jason Sudeikis. Over the course of three seasons, the title managed to earn several Primetime Emmy Award nominations, proving how talented Lawrence is when it comes to elevating the status of one of his shows. Matt Tarses was one of the producers for Scrubs, which Lawrence created. The hit comedy starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, as the Sacred Heart Hospital faced unpredictable situations constantly.

Steve Carell Explores a New Stage of His Career

Steve Carell has built a career for himself by starring in several successful comedy projects. But the actor has also given his dramatic acting abilities a chance during the recent stage of his trajectory. In Beautiful Boy, the performer played David Sheff, a concerned father who had to deal with his son's substance abuse situation. Carell also appeared as Donald Rumsfeld in Vice, the Adam McKay production that told the story of how Dick Cheney gained an enormous amount of power by becoming the Vice President of the United States. The new HBO project will allow Carell to continue to prove why he's one of the best comedic actors of his generation.

