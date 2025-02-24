We are used to seeing him as a funny guy. From The 40-Year-Old Virgin to The Office, Steve Carell has been excellent at landing some of the best iconic roles. He completely blew us away when he took on a dark, serious role as the real eccentric, multi-billionaire John du Pont in Foxcatcher. Based on a true story, the film centers on U.S. Olympic wrestling champion brothers who join Du Pont's "Team Foxcatcher" to train for the 1988 Olympic Games in South Korea. Bennett Miller—the director of Capote and Moneyball—tells the story of Olympic champions Mark Schultz and David Schultz joining the team of a billionaire who is not all who he seems. From the moment Carell appears on-screen, audiences may have to take a double take because it's easy to instantly forget that it is him on screen. Carell has starred in other serious roles, such as in Little Miss Sunshine and Beautiful Boy. We first see Du Pont in a wide shot that immediately sets the tone of this film to be somewhat of a horror film, as many who are familiar with this story know how this film ends. From his appearance to the dialogue, Du Pont comes off as being off-putting.

What Is 'Foxcatcher' About?

Foxcatcher goes into the life of the Schultz brothers and John du Pont, from the first moment they meet in 1987. Du Pont was obsessed with wrestling and enlisted Olympic Wrestling Champion, Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum), who won gold with his brother David Schultz (Mark Ruffalo) in the 1984 Olympic Games, to come to stay at his estate in Pennsylvania. Du Pont is the heir to the E.I. Du Pont family fortune and built a private wrestling training facility on his estate to attract the attention of these brothers. Du Pot urges Mark to convince his brother to join, but David refuses for the sake of his family, who are already happily settled down. The moment when Mark first meets him as he is sitting in his chair is bone-chilling—beginning with a quiet kind of fear that seeps deeper as the film progresses to John trying to take ownership of the brothers, specifically Mark, who introduces him to cocaine and pays his wrestling opponents to lose to him in their matches.

Carell completely knocks it out of the park by capturing the isolation of someone mentally unstable, and he even slaps Mark to get him to obey. Carell channels the psychosis of this real-life person, which makes you wary of his next move. He does this with John as he diverts the attention from himself onto Mark, telling David that he’s worried about the psychosis living inside his brother. David then joins the team, coaching Mark during the games, along with moving his family to the Du Pont estate. Mark then decides to leave Team Foxcatcher after intentionally losing the matches in the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul. He leaves the estate with David there, alone with his family with Du Pont, who is still financially supporting Mark. One day, alone at his home watching the "Team Foxcatcher" documentary, John arranges for his bodyguard to drive him to Dave's home, where he finds him and shoots him dead, there in the driveway. Du Pont was then arrested at his home and died in prison in 2010 at the age of 72.

How Steve Carell Puts Audiences at Ease in ‘Foxcatcher'