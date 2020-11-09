Watch: Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson Reunite and Talk ‘The Office’

While fans of The Office are still clamoring for some sort of official reunion for the beloved show’s cast, the actors continue to get together in groups on various Zoom calls and mini-YouTube reunions. John Krasinski hosted Steve Carell on his Some Good News show earlier this year, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are hosting their own Office podcast called Office Ladies, and now one of the show’s primary dynamic duos – Carrell and Rainn Wilson – is back together.

Carrell appeared on Wilson’s show SoulPancake to talk about getting through stress with laughter, and they spent a couple of minutes reminiscing about The Office. Specifically, Wilson asked Carell about the show’s renewed fandom thanks to its availability on Netflix, and Carell confessed the fans know far more about the show than he does:

“I don’t know if you feel the same thing, but the people who watch the show definitely know the show better than we do. Because maybe we watched it once when we’d all get together and watch episodes. That was most of my watching of the show, so I don’t know all the details and when people reference lines and bits, I don’t even – some of them don’t even ring a bell at all. So the trivia side of it is kinda funny.”

This makes sense. If you think about it, you’ve binged The Office seven times but for the actors involved, they shot this specific scene for this episode on a single day over a decade ago, in a flurry of workdays that involved all other kinds of lines to memorize and coordinating that had to be done. Just because an actor is in a show doesn’t even guarantee that they even watch it, although Carrell went on to talk about how he and the rest of the cast knew how special The Office was when they were making it and clearly has deep affection for it:

“It’s great that it caught on like it did, because we all felt that it was special when we were doing it. We felt that we were on to something and kind of felt that we got into a bit of a groove as a cast, and the writers were so fantastic. All parts of it just seemed to be firing on all cylinders and it felt special when we were doing it.”

Indeed, The Office has endured and is arguably even more popular now than it was when it was airing on NBC, and one common thread from the actors involved is how much they loved making the show. So cut them a little slack if they may not know as many specific lines as you do.

Check out the video below.