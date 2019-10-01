Facebook Messenger

Netflix Starts Filming on ‘Space Force’, Shares a Look at Steve Carell’s New Workplace Comedy Character

by      October 1, 2019

Unlike the United States’ Space Force, Netflix’s Space Force is a real thing that’s actually going to happen, as the sitcom starring Steve Carell has officially started production. The streamer shared a first-look image at Carell’s character, General Mark R. Naird—well, the back of his head, but that’s definitely Steve!—in the actor’s return to workplace comedy almost a decade after saying goodbye to The Office.

Announced back in January, Space Force re-teams Carell with The Office co-creator/showrunner Greg Daniels. The sitcom will focus on the fictional sixth division of the United States Armed Forces, which was formed to  “‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’. Or something.”

Netflix recently rounded out the cast with a top-notch list of performers, including John Malkovich (Bird Box), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Booksmart), Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), and Alex Sparrow (unREAL).

Check out the image below. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet, but Space Force could realistically debut in 2020.

Here is the official synopsis for Space Force:

On June 18, 2018 the Federal Government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces.

The goal of the new branch is “to defend satellites from attack” and “peform other space-related tasks.”

Or something.

This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.

