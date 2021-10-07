FX has ordered the limited series The Patient, which will star Academy Award and Emmy nominated actor Steve Carell. The series will consist of 10 half-hour-long episodes produced by FX Productions, with Carell also attached as an executive producer. Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, showrunners for FX’s popular acclaimed drama The Americans are in charge of the series about Alexander Strauss, a psychotherapist, and recent widower. Strauss is held prisoner by a serial killer, who wants him to cure him of his homicidal desires. As Strauss tries to help this killer, he started to deal with his own troubles while being held captive.

As part of the announcement, Schrier stated that:

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans”, “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Exclusive 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Clip Sees Steve Carell Tipping Off Billy Crudup

Carell seems to be a fantastic choice for the role, as the actor has garnished an impressive resume over the length of his career. The talented actor has been nominated for 11 Emmys, an Academy Award, and a BAFTA award, and has won three SAG Awards, a WGA Award and a Golden Globe. Carell is currently starring in The Morning Show, and Season Two of Carell’s Netflix comedy Space Force is set to launch next year.

Although there is no release date for The Patient yet, knowing fans will get to see Carell in a psychological thriller series should serve the hype well as the series moves closer.

KEEP READING: 7 Shows Like ‘The Morning Show’ to Watch for More Addictive, Thought-Provoking Drama

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek’ Trailer Explores the Iconic Sci-Fi Franchise in New Documentary Series The new series will be the definitive in-depth journey through this universe.

Read Next