Steve Carell is easily one of the most versatile comedic actors in the business. After graduating from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, Carell got his first film role in 1991's Curly Sue, performed in the comedy troupe The Second City alongside Stephen Colbert, and the two would join The Dana Carvey Show in 1996. From there, Carell appeared in numerous other projects, including Bruce Almighty, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which he also wrote with director Judd Apatow.

An Oscar and Emmy nominee, Carell has also shown up in a few animated films and TV shows over the years, though not to the same extent as his live-action roles. While his voice roles might be limited, there's a distinct memorability to each one thanks to the life and energy Carell puts into his performances. These are Steve Carrell's best voice roles, ranked by how impactful they were and how much Carrell contributed to their respective films.

8 Mr. Delancey

From 'Fillmore!' Season 2, Episode 13, "Field Trip of the Just" (2004)

When X Middle School's science mascot, an albino tarantula named Guildenstern, is poisoned, the prime suspect is problematic student Eric Orben (Peter Newman). As safety patrol member Fillmore (Orlando Brown) chases after him, his partner, Ingrid Third (Tara Strong), asks questions around the school. One of the people she speaks to is Eric's science teacher, Mr. Delancey, who vouches that Eric wouldn't intentionally hurt the spider.

Carrell's character, Mr. Delancey, vouches for Eric's character and helps to explain another side of his personality unknown to the safety patrol and the audience.

Carell only had a small cameo in the final episode of Fillmore!, but his character ends up being one of the most important. Along with vouching for Eric's character, he also helps to explain another side of his personality unknown to the safety patrol and the audience, which helps lead them to the true culprit. While not one of Carell's strongest roles, he does his job in this underrated gem of a show.

7 Dru Gru

From 'Despicable Me 3' (2017)

Shortly after Dru and his twin brother, Felonious Gru (Steve Carell), were born, their parents divorced and agreed to take one twin each and never mentioned the other. Dru was taken by their father, the famed supervillain "The Bald Terror," to Freedonia, but wasn't raised to be a villain because their father thought Dru was unworthy. After his death, Dru invites Gru to his mansion, hoping that his brother can help him learn to be a villain.

Dru is a lackluster addition to Despicable Me 3, an overly safe sequel that doesn't live up to its predecessors; similarly, Carell's performance as Dru pales compared to his work as Gru. Dru is meant to be a comical character, but his constant screw-ups are more of a hindrance than anything else. The best that can be said is that it's fun to hear Carell play off himself, but the film doesn't even have any moment where Dru and Gru bond over their shared experience of being raised by parents who thought little of them.

6 Dan Gillick

From 'The Simpsons' Season 24, Episode 5, "Penny-Wiseguys"

When Springfield's crime boss, Fat Tony (Joe Mantegna), has to perform jury duty, he selects his accountant, Dan Gillick, to run the organization in his stead. He soon becomes power-hungry and begins to assert himself against Tony's mobsters so that he can reduce the organization's spending. Unfortunately, Tony soon commands Dan to kill off some of his redundant lackeys, which Dan fears will make him lose all control.

Carell's inclusion does little to save this lackluster episode of The Simpsons, but the character of Dan Gillick does manage to leave a good impression. He starts as a kind but meek person, which makes it all the more shocking when he is threatening violence against others to get them to respect his authority. This arc leads to a decent climax where protagonist Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), Dan's friend from bowling, tries to talk him down and gets into a comical and restrained fight for control over a gun.

5 Gary

From 'The Ambiguously Gay Duo' (1996-2011)

Whenever a supervillain threatens the peaceful city of Metroville, the Police Commissioner (Steve Carell) calls upon the city's defenders, Ace (Stephen Colbert) and Gary. Together, they form the crime-fighting team, the Ambiguously Gay Duo, and always save the day with their myriad of powers. However, they often leave people confused as to the nature of their relationship, thanks to various suggestive actions and phrases.

The Ambiguously Gay Duo may be a one-note skit from The Dana Carvey Show and Saturday Night Live, but it works as a hilarious parody of old superhero cartoons. Gary's role in the duo is that of the young ward learning from an older mentor, akin to Robin's relationship with Batman. Carell gives him an appropriately youthful and energetic voice, which only adds to the absurdity of their humorous situations. Ever the reliable comedian, Carell makes the most of the double-entendres, turning what could be easily a tiresome skit into a funny and occasionally clever play on the superhero genre's homoerotic tones.

4 Blue

From 'IF' (2024)

Originally the imaginary friend of a color-blind boy named Jeremy (Bobby Moynihan), Blue was ultimately forgotten when Jeremy grew up and the two were separated. After spending time alone, Blue found Cal (Ryan Reynolds), a man who could see imaginary friends and had begun a project to see if he could help those who had lost their kids find new ones. Unfortunately, Blue's childish and easily excitable nature causes more trouble for Cal than intended, but it also leads to him meeting Bea (Cailey Fleming), a girl who can see him and agrees to help.

Blue is easily the most memorable of the animated characters from IF, thanks to his design, personality, and Carell's performance. He's a big, lovable, fuzzy monster who is excited by the littlest things and approaches every scenario with optimism and joy, even if he doesn't realize how things can go wrong. Carell gives Blue a soft, optimistic voice that helps sell him as a young child's imaginary friend who just wants to have fun and help.

3 Mayor Ned McDodd

From 'Horton Hears a Who!' (2008)

On a tiny speck of dust floating through the Jungle of Nool, the Whos of Whoville are led by their mayor, Ned McDodd. He lives with his wife Sally (Amy Poehler), their 96 daughters, and one son, JoJo (Jesse McCartney), who Ned struggles to connect with. One day, Ned makes contact with an elephant named Horton (Jim Carrey), who vows to help transport Whoville somewhere safe before the city is destroyed by its constant transportation.

Ned is one of the most entertaining characters in Horton Hears a Who! and a great protagonist for the Whoville side of the story. He is a rather high-strung individual who is desperate to live up to the expectations set by his forefathers but finds it difficult to stand up to the more traditional opinions of his lead councilman (Dan Fogler). Carell's performance matches perfectly with the expressive and lanky animation from the now-defunct Blue Sky Studios, which further enhances the character's memorability.

2 Hammy

From 'Over the Hedge' (2006)

Alongside his fellow foragers, Hammy the red squirrel awoke from hibernation to find that most of their home had been demolished and replaced by human suburbs. Since Hammy wasn't able to find the nuts he buried last year, he and the other foragers take the advice of a raccoon named RJ (Bruce Willis) to go into the suburbs and steal food from humans. Hammy, in particular, falls in love with human food, though his short attention span makes it hard to follow RJ's plans.

Hammy demonstrates some of the best aspects of Over the Hedge's character work, making it little wonder why this film is one of DreamWorks Animation's best of the 2000s. Hammy is an energetic soul who is eager to go along with any plan put before him, and though not the smartest of the bunch, he still throws out ideas here and there when he can think of them. Carell's performance is hilarious, thanks to his quick delivery and how innocently he speaks.

1 Felonious Gru Sr.

From 'Despicable Me' (2010), 'Despicable Me 2' (2013), 'Minions' (2015), 'Despicable Me 3' (2017), 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (2022), and 'Despicable Me 4' (2024)

Desperate to receive his mother's attention and experiencing bullying in his youth, Felonious Gru grew up to be a supervillain, with a legion of yellow creatures called Minions helping him act out his crimes. During a plan to steal the moon, Gru adopted three girls, who helped him leave behind his villainous past. This change led to him getting a job at the Anti-Villain League to take down other villains, marrying fellow agent Lucy Wilde (Kirsten Wig), and eventually having a son with her, Felonious Gru Jr (Tara Strong).

Gru is Carell's best voice role, thanks to how well-rounded and lovable his character is. Though he begins the franchise as a villain, he's relatable thanks to his major flaw of seeking acceptance, and for how much he loves his family, even if it means suffering a bit of humiliation for their happiness. The thick accent also helps, especially since Carell makes Gru's dialogue so funny and relatable despite it. It's not an overstatement to call Gru a modern icon of animation, and it's all thanks to Carell's spectacular performance, although the Despicable Me movies as a whole have excellent voice acting.

