The entertainment landscape today is filled with franchises, and it seems like every new movie is a prequel or a spin-off. Sometimes, a sequel can be so daring and innovative that audiences can't help but be grateful for its existence. Which might just be the case for Hamlet 2... kind of. Despite its title, Hamlet 2 isn't actually a direct sequel to William Shakespeare's classic play, but instead is a charming and unique comedy film that centered around a drama teacher's attempt to inspire his students, and save his own career. Brimming with personality and a distinct sense of humor, Hamlet 2 stars Steve Coogan in one of his funniest outings, as the actor truly shines in this absurd role. And while it may not be an actual sequel to Hamlet, Hamlet 2 is nonetheless an audacious and entertaining movie, one that captures the chaotic passion of theater, even if it lacks the Bard's more astute literary precision.

'Hamlet 2' Is an Irreverent Musical Comedy

First premiering at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, Hamlet 2 is an absurd and irreverent comedy that follows a struggling actor-turned-teacher as he tries to save his high school's drama program from shutting down. After years of failed theater productions based on popular films like Erin Brockovich, Dana Marschz (Coogan) decides to write a wholly original play: Hamlet 2, a sequel to one of William Shakespeare's most famous works. A truly avant-garde and daring project, Dana's musical pushes the boundaries of storytelling, featuring the prevalent use of time travel as a central plot device and, surprisingly, the inclusion of Jesus Christ as one of the main characters. Complete with a musical number titled, "Rock Me Sexy Jesus," Dana's controversial production garners the ire of the school administration and local church groups, providing further challenges for the already beleaguered drama teacher. However, with an optimistic attitude and an overwhelming love for theater, the show must go on.

Hamlet 2, from its premise alone, is easily defined by its absurd and cheeky sense of humor. While there's the occasional joke or one-liner that feels dated, Hamlet 2 exudes charm and a personality that appeals to the audience's inner theater kid. There's meta humor about theater, physical comedy about the production, and plenty of dry wit and sarcasm throughout every scene of the movie. In this classic mid-2000s joint, audiences can see shades of Napoleon Dynamite and School of Rock. Despite having a smaller release, Hamlet 2 boasts a surprisingly star-studded cast in a number of eclectic roles. Catherine Keener plays Dana's disgruntled and unsatisfied wife, Amy Poehler plays an over-enthusiastic ACLU activist, and, in a genuinely surprising move, Elizabeth Shue plays herself (albeit a fictionalized version of herself who quit acting to become a nurse). Hamlet 2 even sees Skylar Astin in one of his earlier roles, playing one of Dana's two genuinely enthusiastic students.

Steve Coogan Brings Heart and Humor to This Over-the-Top Character

Image via Focus Features

While the film is chock-full of zany and distinct characters, it's Steve Coogan's performance as Dana that is truly the scene-stealer of the entire film. Coogan's combination of slapstick physical comedy and overdramatic theatrical preening are a constant source of laughs, making even his morning commute to school a humorous sequence. While it might seem easy to play a character that's a "bad actor," it actually takes several degrees of nuance to do it effectively without completely annoying and ostracizing the audience.

That's the precarious line that Coogan had to navigate in this performance, and it's a balance that he strikes incredibly well. Dana's bad acting is wholly believable, but so is his passion for the arts. It's that love for performing that is at the core of this character and this movie. When broken down to its base elements, Hamlet 2 is an absurdist love letter to the theater. It may not be the most poetic and beautifully written Oscar-bait picture, but Hamlet 2 captures the love of performing, the freedom of expression, and the fulfilling accomplishment artists attain when they dare to create something new — or make a sequel to something written several centuries prior.

Hamlet 2 is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

