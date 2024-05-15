Steve Coogan is a British actor with a knack for offbeat comedy. He got his start as a stage performer and voice artist before breaking through in the UK with his character Alan Partridge, a bumbling broadcast journalist. From there, he continued to grow in prominence, eventually making the transition to Hollywood. He's perhaps most well-known for his TV appearances (including a memorable cameo on Curb Your Enthusiasm), but Coogan has also turned in charming performances in dozens of movies.

Coogan's filmography is surprisingly diverse, including historical dramas (Marie Antoinette) and biopics (Stan & Ollie). In addition to performing, Coogan is also a gifted writer, notably penning the screenplay for Philomena, in which he co-starred. Fundamentally, though, Coogan is a funnyman, and he frequently uses comedy as a way of engaging with difficult topics, especially human frailties. "We constantly make mistakes. And that's what makes us funny and interesting and human. And comedy allows you to celebrate that," he explains. These are his ten finest movies, ranked.

10 'Ideal Home' (2018)

Directed by Andrew Fleming

"Hey everyone, I've got cocaine and birthday cake!" Coogan stars alongside Paul Rudd in this comedy-drama. They play Erasmus and Paul, a flamboyant couple who have their lives turned upside down when a young boy named Bill (Jack Gore), who happens to be Erasmus's grandson, shows up at their doorstep. The pair must navigate the challenges of parenthood while managing their tumultuous relationship and demanding careers.

Ideal Home is feel-good entertainment, blending warmhearted humor with an exploration of relationships, ego, and family dynamics. Rudd and Coogan both show off their comedic chops, with the latter demonstrating his talent for playing hilariously self-centered characters. Erasmus is a famous chef, addicted to the spotlight, while Paul is also his exasperated manager. The actors bounce off one another nicely, and each character highlights the other's quirks. The script is a little inconsistent, but the breezy runtime and likable cast more than compensate, making Ideal Home light, easy viewing.

9 'The Look of Love' (2013)

Directed by Michael Winterbottom

"Not bad for a boy from Liverpool that came here with only five bob in his pocket." Although Coogan is most at home in comedy, he has also proven in recent years that he's formidable at playing real people, turning in an especially compelling performance as criminally accused media personality Jimmy Saville in The Reckoning. He's similarly compelling in The Look of Love, where he plays the controversial adult magazine publisher Paul Raymond.

Raymond rose from humble beginnings to head a media empire and, in 1992, he was said to be the richest man in Britain. The film follows him through various periods in British history, from the conservative 1950s to the vibrant '60s and the decadent disco era. Director Michael Winterbottom (one of Coogan's most frequent collaborators) recreates these periods with meticulous detail. The historical authenticity is complemented by realistic dialogue and naturalistic performances. Many of the scenes are kinetic and humorous, but The Look of Love is also shot through with undercurrents of sadness, making for an intriguing character study.

8 'The Trip to Italy' (2014)

Directed by Michael Winterbottom

"I promise you I haven't sabotaged the sound system because of my aversion to your karaoke inclinations." One of Coogan's most beloved projects is The Trip franchise, consisting of a TV series and several movies. In them, he and comedian Rob Brydon play fictionalized versions of themselves and go on journeys across various countries. They get up to all kinds of hijinks and engage in top-notch banter throughout.

The Trip to Italy, like the other installments, is a winning combination of scenic locales, delicious-looking food, and zany humor. The dialogue is mostly improvised, but still consistently hilarious. The duo have worked together for years and now have an easy rapport and comedic chemistry. Their conversations even get a little deep at times. Walking in the footsteps of the Romantic poets prompts them to wax lyrical on life, love, and work. Every movie in this saga is a gem, jam-packed with warmth, fun, and friendly insults.

7 'Tristram Shandy: A Cock and Bull Story' (2005)

Director: Michael Winterbottom