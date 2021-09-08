In order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit kids show Blue's Clues, the official Nick Jr. Twitter account released a special video that has made fans of the show incredibly emotional. The Tweet has already racked up over 1.2 million likes since first going online, and is a short two-minute video featuring Steve Burns, the original host of the show, sharing an inspirational message with his fans — who are now all grown up.

In the first part of the video, Burns reminisces on his time with the show and how much fun he and Blue had with their viewers finding clues and solving puzzles together. Then he talks about what happened in his life after he left and had his brother Joe replace him. Burns explains that in that time, he went to college and that it was a very rewarding experience for him. Then he changes the subject to the viewer and talks about things like jobs, and families, and student loans, taking a significant pause to stare sincerely into the camera and say "...and some of it has been kind of hard, you know?"

He goes on to tell fans of the show that he's grateful for all the help he got from them over the years, and how their support is still helping him survive hard times and continue making accomplishments to this day. He ends his long thank you by speaking and signing the words in sign language, followed up with a nice compliment.

Blue's Clues first aired on Nick Jr. in September of 1996. It featured Burns and his animated co-star, a puppy named Blue (voiced by Traci Paige Johnson), searching for clues in order to solve mysteries together. The show was especially impactful and engaging because it asked its childhood audience for help along the way. The original run of the show ended in the summer of 2006 but launched spin-off series Blue's Clues & You! and Blue's Room. Check out the video for yourself below.

